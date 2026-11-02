Singer-songwriter Mali Hâf releases new single

Amelia Jones

Welsh singer Mali Hâf has released a haunting new single inspired by Welsh folklore, blending supernatural storytelling with playful pop and a nod to one of her biggest musical influences, Kate Bush.

Playful, energetic and packed with character, the song imagines an almost possessed dance with the ‘Bwci-Bo’, a ghostly figure from Welsh folklore.

Beneath the fun and frantic energy, however, lies something more personal, exploring the things that continue to haunt our relationships and experiences.

As Hâf explains:”We all have ghosts that appear in our relationships. Some of them break us, some we learn to live with, and some we dance with.”

For Hâf, the word ‘Bwci-Bo’ was part of the song’s magic from the very beginning. She has always loved the sound and character of the Welsh phrase, and it sparked a connection to one of her biggest musical inspirations, Kate Bush.

Thinking about songs such as Babushka, and Bush’s ability to build entire worlds around unusual words and ideas, helped shape the creative direction of the track.

The result channels some of that same spirit of storytelling and creative freedom while remaining unmistakably Mali Hâf. Bwci-Bo sees Welsh folklore collide with modern pop, bringing together character, mystery and infectious energy in equal measure.

As Mali Hâf continues to carve out her own unique artistic identity, ‘Bwci-Bo’ offers a track that feels playful, dark and captivating all at once.

Perfectly timed for Halloween, it serves as an invitation to dance with the ghosts that follow us all.

You can listen to it here.