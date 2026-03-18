Singer songwriter Mali Hâf set to release EP next Friday

Rising singer songwriter Mali Hâf is releasing her brand new EP next Friday.

It has been described as a collection of introspective thoughts delivered over a bowl of fun, enchanting pop.

On stage, Mali is a spellbinding force, and in the studio she conjures up a type of witchcraft that lends itself to ethereal and haunting melodies.

Her vocals range from delicate, goosebump-inducing whispers to bold, commanding belts.

Her Celtic roots and passion for Welsh language gives Mali the edge and authenticity that’s missing in today’s popular culture.

Mali’s voice and captivating power has been compared to a Celtic warrior and her voice transcends language, pulling listeners into the emotion and intensity of her music.

Miwsli marks the opening of the door into Mali Hâf’s world. Just like the cereal, Miwsli is full of healthy food for thought – fruity, textured, and packed with different flavours and sounds. Each track brings a different ingredient to the bowl, blending playful pop with deeper reflections on life.

The songs were written during a time of personal exploration for Mali, and each one captures a snapshot of her thoughts, feelings, and observations. They are unmistakably songs through the lens of Mali Hâf: quirky, curious, and honest.

With Miwsli, Mali paints a world that feels handmade and magical. It’s DIY, playful and thoughtful, like stepping into the cottage of a Welsh witch experimenting with spells, stitching together her own clothes, and turning everyday thoughts into something a little enchanted.

You can listen to her previous releases here.