Singer with links to Welsh football legend to perform at National Eisteddfod

Performing in the National Eisteddfod’s musical show Y Stand will be an emotional experience for young actor and musician Cadi Glwys who has links to a Welsh football legend.

The show, to be staged in the Eisteddfod Pavilion, is a story of football, of winning and losing, and of the deep bonds that come from supporting a team.

For Cadi, who plays Grace — a young girl who dreams of playing football — the connection to the game and to Wrexham Football Club is especially close to home.

She is the grand-daughter of legendary goalkeeper Dai Davies, who played for both Wrexham and Wales during the 1970s. A proud member of the Gorsedd of Bards, Dai became a respected commentator on television and radio after retiring from the game. He sadly passed away four years ago at the age of 72.

Taking a break from rehearsals, Cadi shared, “It’s going to be very emotional on stage. He would have absolutely loved seeing me take part in this show.

“He adored his family and was incredibly supportive. Whenever he was commentating on TV, he’d always touch his ear—his little way of saying ‘hello’ to us.

“He was proud to be part of the Gorsedd, even though he didn’t often take part in the ceremonies. But at the 2015 Eisteddfod in Meifod, I was dancing in the Dawns Flodau and he came along to be part of the Gorsedd while I was on stage.

“Just before he passed away, he gave me a book and wrote inside it that I should enjoy every performance—and that’s exactly what I hope to do.”

Y Stand, written by Manon Steffan Ros with songs by Osian Huw Williams, pays tribute to the area’s rich rock music heritage, drawing inspiration from the passionate melodies heard from chapel pews to the Kop stand.

Director Siwan Llynor explains that the show reflects a turbulent time in the club’s history, “It looks back at the early 2000s, when Wrexham lost their place in the English Football League due to financial troubles. But it also explores the close-knit community in the Wrexham area, seen through the eyes of four fans who sit side by side in the stands.

It’s a story about striving to return to the league, about the highs and lows of the game—but ultimately, it’s about people, and how they matter most.”

Alongside a professional cast, the Eisteddfod Choir—led by Pete Davies, Elen Mair Roberts, and Aled Phillips—will bring the crowd of supporters to life on stage.

As part of the show, Cadi will also showcase her football skills, “I used to play football at Ysgol Llanfyllin, but the pandemic brought everything to a halt and the team never restarted. I’ve been brushing up on my skills for the show, and I’m really glad Dyfed Thomas is in the cast—he’s an experienced player who even signed a professional contract with Crystal Palace while he was in college.”

This year’s Eisteddfod will be a busy one for Cadi. She’s a member of Twmpdaith, a group of young musicians who tour village halls and summer festivals, bringing the joy of the twmpath wherever they go. They’ll be performing in Tŷ Gwerin and Maes D during the week. Cadi will also be playing the triple harp in Tŷ Gwerin and other locations across the Maes.

“I started learning the harp when I was about eight. Robin Huw Bowen came to our school and that was the first time I saw a triple harp. I was lucky enough to have lessons with Elizabeth Bickerton, who’s related to Nansi Richards, and I was even luckier to be given a triple harp of my own.”

Y Stand is performed in the Eisteddfod Pavilion on Saturday, 2 August and Monday, 4 August at 19:30. Tickets and more information are available online at: www.eisteddfod.cymru or via the Ticket Line on 0345 4090 800.

