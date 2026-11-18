Amelia Jones

Welsh Hollywood star Sir Anthony Hopkins has dedicated a prestigious Grammy nomination for his musical composition My Fatherland to his late mother.

The 88-year-old actor shared the touching tribute after the piece was nominated in the Best Choral Performance category at the 69th Annual Grammy Awards.

Taking to social media, Hopkins revealed that he was dedicating the honour to his mother, Muriel. He wrote:”I dedicate the honour of this Grammy nomination for ‘My Fatherland’ in the Best Choral Performance category to my mother, Muriel.

“November 16 is her birthday. Every year, we honour her memory by placing roses at her gravesite.”

The nomination recognises Hopkins: My Fatherland, a composition written by the Port Talbot-born actor and included on his classical music album Life Is A Dream, released in August 2026.

Inspired by traditional Welsh melodies and Hopkins’ enduring connection to his homeland, the piece brings together orchestral and choral performances to celebrate the country where he was born and raised.

The recording features the Philharmonia Orchestra, conducted by renowned Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, alongside Gregorio Nieto, The Bach Choir and the Boy Choristers of Winchester Cathedral.

It has been recognised in the Best Choral Performance category, with Dudamel named as the nominated conductor.

Although internationally celebrated for his acting career, which has included two Academy Awards for The Silence of the Lambs and The Father, music has remained a lifelong passion for Hopkins.

He has previously spoken about his love of composing, with his work drawing on personal experiences, memories and his Welsh upbringing.

My Fatherland is particularly significant given Hopkins’ longstanding connection to Wales. Born in Margam, near Port Talbot, he has often spoken about his early life and the influence of his Welsh heritage.

The Grammy nomination marks another major recognition for his work as a composer, bringing his music and his connection to Wales to an international audience.

The 69th Annual Grammy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on February 7, 2027.