Sir Tom Jones gives his verdict on major new Voice UK twist

Amelia Jones

Sir Tom Jones welcomes major The Voice UK shake-up as new rules and coach are announced.

The Newport-born star will be back in the famous red chair when the ITV singing competition returns for its 14th series later this month.

Jones has welcomed the introduction of a brand-new rewind button, which could give some contestants a second chance after failing to convince any of the coaches to turn during their blind audition.

He said: “It’s a good addition.

“To have the power to offer a second chance is a great thing.”

The change is one of several developments coming to The Voice UK this year, with Sir Tom once again at the heart of the coaching line-up.

Jones first joined the UK version of the show in 2012, becoming one of its original coaches alongside will.i.am, Jessie J and Danny O’Donoghue.

Although he later left the programme, the Welsh icon returned to the coaching panel in 2017 and has remained a familiar face on the show in the years since.

Now, as he prepares for another series, Jones will have a new coaching partner to contend with.

Destiny’s Child star Kelly Rowland is joining the panel, replacing LeAnn Rimes after the American country singer spent one series on the show.

Kelly will sit alongside Jones, will.i.am and McFly’s Danny Jones and Tom Fletcher.

But it is the new rewind feature that could have the biggest impact on the blind auditions.

Under the new format, coaches will be able to reconsider a decision after a singer has performed and left the stage without securing a chair turn.

It means an act who appears to have missed their opportunity could suddenly find themselves back in contention.

Host Emma Willis said the feature could act as a safety net for coaches who regret passing on a performer.

She said: “Having sat in those chairs myself, I know the pressure the coaches can feel,

“There are times when you finish a round and regret not spinning. This acts as a nice little safety net for them.”

Danny Jones also described the button as a “total game-changer”, while Tom Fletcher said coaches have all experienced moments when they have watched a performance back and wondered why they did not turn.

Newcomer Rowland was perhaps the most cautious about the new power, admitting: “That button is dangerous!”

The Voice UK starts Saturday 22 August on ITV1.

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