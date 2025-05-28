Sir Tom Jones’ touching tribute to BBC star who helped his career

Sir Tom Jones has paid tribute to a ‘wonderful man’ who opened ‘unexpected doors’ for him.

The Welsh star took to social media after BBC executive and television presenter Alan Yentob’s family announced he had died at the age of 78.

Tom, aged 84, paid his own touching tribute to the “talented and knowledgeable” Alan. Sharing his thoughts on Facebook, the Welshman wrote: “The very sad loss of Alan Yentob is immeasurable.

“What a talented, knowledgeable, instinctive and wonderful man. He opened unexpected doors for me for which I am forever grateful. A true rarity in the creative world, the likes of which will not be seen again.”

He signed off with: “Rest in peace Alan, you will be missed, Tom Jones”.

Previously, Tom featured on Alan’s renowned BBC Two show ‘Imagine’, where in a heartfelt interview in 2010, the host explored the singer’s journey from his humble beginnings as a miner’s son in South Wales to becoming an international singing icon.

Throughout his distinguished career, Alan portrayed and conversed with many notable cultural and artistic figures on television programmes such as ‘Omnibus’, ‘Arena’, and ‘Imagine’, interviewing stars like David Bowie, Charles Saatchi, Maya Angelou, and Grayson Perry.

He held numerous roles, including overseeing both BBC One and Two, serving as the corporation’s creative director, and heading up music and arts, reports the Mirror.

His grieving wife, Philippa Walker, announced his death, stating: “For Jacob, Bella and I, every day with Alan held the promise of something unexpected. Our life was exciting, and he was exciting.

“He was curious, funny, annoying, late, and creative in every cell of his body. But more than that, he was the kindest of men and a profoundly moral man. He leaves in his wake a trail of love a mile wide.”

