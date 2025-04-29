Sister Wives share new song about ghost of Wylfa Power Station

Stephen Price

Sheffield-based band, Sister Wives, have shared their latest single inspired by a Welsh ghost which is said to haunt a power station on on Ynys Môn.

Every village has its own ghost story, and ‘YnCanu’ (translated from Welsh as “Is Singing”) brings to life the haunting legend of the ghost of Wylfa Power Station.

Workers at the site have long whispered of a mysterious presence—thought to be an opera singer named Rosina from New Zealand, whose haunting melodies echo through the station.

Sung in Donna Lee’s native Welsh language, Sister Wives’ new single weaves a spellbinding tale of Rosina’s ghost, capturing the eerie yet beautiful essence of her voice that still lingers in the air.

Collective memory

With its evocative lyrics and stirring composition, ‘YnCanu’ is a poignant reminder of life’s fragility, inviting listeners to reflect on the haunting presence of the past and the power of collective memory.

The band say of the song: “‘YnCanu’ is a haunting ballad that weaves together the eerie folklore of ‘Madam Wen’ or ‘White Lady’, a spectral figure forever tied to the rugged cliffs and crashing seas near Cemaes and the imposing Wylfa nuclear power station. The song tells the tragic tale of a woman who either met her untimely death from the cliffs or now wanders, endlessly searching for a lost love.”

Following the release of celebrated album Y Gawres, Band member Rose, previously spoke to Guitar Magazine about the band’s decision to focus so much on the Welsh language and mythology: “A lot of it, obviously, is Welsh, but there’s a bit of English folklore in there as well.

“It came from Donna, she’s from Anglesey, her first language is Welsh. She’s a massive fan of ancient sites, Welsh folklore and tales – and really gets a lot from that, and wanted to bring that mystery into the music, just sing about those things because she loves them so much.”

YnCany is out now via Libertino.

