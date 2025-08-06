Sisters victorious in Battle of the Folk Bands

Two sisters emerged victorious in Brwyd y Bandiau Gwerin (Battle of the Folk Bands) at the National Eisteddfod which is being held this year in Wrexham.

Elin and Carys from Montgomeryshire were deemed the winners by adjudicators Gwenan Gibbard and Iestyn Tyne to win the first prize in a lively competition between four competitors.

Danny Sioned from Pontarddulais near Swansea was awarded second and Paul Magee from Holyhead, Mon third.

Folk music runs deep in the sister’s blood with their father, John Gittins, a member of Plethyn and starting to perform as a duo was a natural step for them.

Celtic vibe

With influences stretching from Lankum to Fairport Convention, their songs have a strong Welsh, Celtic and international feel.

The Ty Gwerin audience had the opportunity to enjoy a full set by the two sisters later on Tuesday evening.

Battle of the Folk Bands is a new competition launched for the first time at the Llŷn and Eifionydd National Eisteddfod two years ago.

The organisers say the intention is to follow the example of the success of the Battle of the Bands competition by creating a similar scheme for folk musicians, which offers an opportunity to develop artists and strengthen the folk scene for the future.

New talent

The competition is a partnership between the National Eisteddfod and the BBC and is an attempt to discover new Welsh folk music talent.

Folk is defined as traditional Welsh songs and melodies or new songs in the folk style.

Elin and Carys received a cash prize of £600, a donation from Bethan Rhiannon and Huw Williams in memory of Angharad, Bethan’s mother from the band Calan.

She contributed her own tunes to the folk music tradition and accompanied a number of dancers on the Eisteddfod stage.

Elin and Carys will also have the opportunity to record and film two songs to be broadcast on BBC Radio Cymru and on the digital platforms of the Eisteddfod.

