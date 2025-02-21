Siula release captivating new single, ‘Night Falls on the World’

Stephen Price

Cardiff cinematic pop duo Siula have returned with Night Falls on the World, a spellbinding new single that blends haunting synths, pulsing rhythms, and poetic lyricism.

Released via Libertino, the track is a melancholic yet electrifying meditation on endings, resilience, and the ever-turning cycle of light and darkness.

With Iqra Malik’s ethereal vocals floating over Llion Robertson’s immersive production, Night Falls on the World captures the tension between despair and hope, weaving a sonic landscape that feels both nostalgic and futuristic.

Dreamlike yet urgent, the song is an invitation to lose yourself in the night—until the first light of dawn emerges.

Growing acclaim

Siula is a brand new Cardiff based cinematic pop project from Llion Robertson (Cotton Wolf) and Iqra Malik (Artshawty).

Their vivid sound palette evokes a nostalgic yet futuristic dive into a world of poetic optimism and romantic vulnerability, with bilingual songs that sound as though they’re plucked directly from dream-like soundtracks to modern film noir.

Circuit Sweet had high praise for Night Falls on the World in a recent review, writing: “Siula has created a hit, one that calmly conveys this carefree inspiration through the brooding currents, all wrapped up to offer an exhilarating electronic ensemble.”

While, Dusty Henry named the track KEXP Song Of The Day. Dusty said: Welsh duo Siula are new on the scene but you’d be remiss to not realise it given their big and refined sound.

“Based out of Cardiff, the group brings together the forces of Cotton Wolf’s Llion Robertson and Artshawty’s Iqra Malik.

“Arpeggiating synths dance vividly against booming beats. It’s a match made in heaven, ready for the dance floor.”

Capturing emotions

Discussing the band’s current works, Llion Robertson from Siula said: “Every track has to capture an emotion. It has to grab you and pull you in.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by siula (@siula_x)

“I’m obsessed with weird electronic music but also with sugary pop and Siula is an attempt to combine the two. We tried to create an affective, emotive sound that makes you want to dance.”

Stream Night Falls on the World on your preferred platform here.

Listen or buy other tracks from Siula via Bandcamp.

Follow Siula’s update on X and Instagram or via Libertino Records.

