Six acclaimed DJs to join city’s Depot Live headliner

Jules Millward

Six acclaimed DJs will join the “prince of UK Garage” when he brings his headline show to the Welsh capital this summer.

Breakthrough artist Sammy Virji, famed for viral DJ Mag sets and playing to Coachella’s crowds, will bring the party to TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle on Saturday July 18.

He will be joined by Austrian DJ and record producer Salute and DJs Silva Bumpa, Arthi, SAINT LUDO, Yemz and Cardiff’s Lucas Alexander.

Vienna-born Salute is a cultural innovator representing a club scene that is diverse, queer and community driven.

Since emerging as one of the UK’s electronic voices, they have built a reputation for weaving grime, UK Garage, electro, French house, jazz, gospel, R&B and hip hop into a singular vision.

Their music has earned praise from heavyweights including Four Tet, DJ Seinfield, Floating Points, Skrillex, Fred again…, Annie Mac and Benji B.

Ahead of Salute’s set, Cardiff Castle will welcome producer and DJ Silva Bumpa, who combines a UK bass grit with the singalong bounce of club classics.

In 2024, Salute saw a sold-out UK headline tour, festival slots at Glastonbury, Boomtown and Outlook, and a rapidly growing fan base across Europe and Australia.

Also joining the bill are Arthi and SAINT LUDO who will come together on stage for a B2B set.

And opening the night are Bristol-based Yemz and Cardiff’s Lucas Alexander, hailed as the hottest name in House music in Wales.

For more information, visit depotlive.co.uk