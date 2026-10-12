Six Cardiff coffee shops join forces for new £19 coffee passport

Amelia Jones

Cardiff coffee lovers will have a new way to explore the city’s independent coffee scene this autumn, with the launch of the first-ever Cardiff Coffee Passport.

The initiative will invite customers to discover six of the city centre’s independent coffee businesses, sampling different brewing methods, roasters and coffee styles along the way.

Going on sale on Friday, 23 October, the passport will cost £19, with an extremely limited first release of just 300 physical copies.

Each passport will entitle its holder to six coffee redemptions across six participating venues over a six-week period, with one redemption available at each location

Customers will be able to choose from two coffee options at every venue, offering an accessible introduction to the variety of coffee available across Cardiff.

The line-up features Donald’s on Quay Street, Hard Lines at Cardiff Market, Society Café on St Mary Street, Pettigrew Bakeries in Castle Arcade, Corner Coffee in High Street Arcade and Brodies on Castle Street.

Participating venues were selected according to a set of criteria designed to celebrate Cardiff’s growing speciality coffee culture.

These include offering at least two different brewing methods, showcasing high-quality independent and speciality roasters, and giving customers opportunities to explore coffee beyond a traditional espresso-based menu.

The initiative was set up by Jane Cook, who is the creator of the Cardiff Wine Passport.

Each business also brings something distinctive to the city’s wider coffee offering, allowing passport holders to experience different approaches to brewing and serving coffee in one convenient scheme.

By encouraging people to visit venues they may not have tried before, the passport aims to support independent businesses while helping customers discover new favourites.

With only 300 passports available in the first release, demand could be high among Cardiff’s coffee enthusiasts keen to explore the city’s thriving independent scene.

The launch offers a new way to experience Cardiff one cup at a time, bringing together six carefully selected venues in a single six-week coffee adventure.

You can sign up the latest updates here.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.