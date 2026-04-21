Six Welsh artists selected as Comedy Lab Cymru returns for third year

Comedy Lab Cymru, the scheme supporting emerging Welsh and Wales-based comedy talent, is returning for a third year backed by S4C, Channel 4, and Little Wander.

The three organisations are continuing their partnership to deliver the scheme, providing career development opportunities and opening the door to future creative commissions for comedians in Wales.

The selected artists will be working on comedy pieces to be showcased to Channel 4 and S4C commissioners at Aberystwyth Comedy Festivals 2026 and Machynlleth Comedy Festival 2027, with the intention of developing this work into future TV projects.

The programme provides artists with paid development time, professional mentorship, industry masterclasses and opportunities to broaden their knowledge and experience of the comedy industry.

Previous participant, Mel Owen, said: “Being a part of the Comedy Lab provided me with an excellent opportunity for structured mentorship, which really gave me the floor to ask questions I’ve felt too silly to raise in the past! Low key jealous I can’t do the scheme all over again!”

Now, six artists have been selected for the programme. Half of them will work predominantly in Welsh, showcasing to S4C, and half will work predominantly in English, showcasing to Channel 4.

The artists have the opportunity to work in both languages throughout the programme.

Artists selected for the Channel 4 side of the programme include:

Sanjyokta ‘Yukta’ Deshmukh is a Welsh-Asian Writer and Comedian hailing from Pembrokeshire. She completed a Masters researching TV Comedies at The University of Cambridge, and has since worked for BAFTA, the BBC, and many more. Yukta has been a part of industry talent schemes with Film London, The TV Foundation, and ITV, as well as training with and performing at The National Youth Theatre and The Soho Theatre.

She said: “I’m delighted to be a part of Comedy Lab Cymru this year! Little Wander’s commitment to supporting Welsh talent is a breath of fresh air in this industry and Channel 4 Comedy have brought me so much joy and inspiration over the years. I hope to bring a lot of laughter and sarcasm to the table (although this quote is very sincere).”

Cameron Loxdale is a comedy writer and script editor from Swansea who has written for many shows across TV and radio including two series of Kat Sadler’s Screen Time on BBC Radio 4.

He is the script editor for BAFTA-winning sitcom Such Brave Girls and Celtic Media award-winning panel show What Just Happened?. He’s excited to use this opportunity to develop his own solo scripted projects, meet the other talented writers and finally vanquish his army of haters.

Cameron said he is “Delighted to let the scientists in the Comedy Lab do whatever experiments they want on my mind and body. Together we will find a cure for comedy.”

Bilingual comedian and writer Katie Gill has been tour support for George Lewis, and Kiri Pritchard-McLean in 2025 and Rachel Fairburn in 2024. She was Shortlisted for BBC New Comedy Awards 2025, and also writes on topical panel show What Just Happened? for BBC Radio Wales. Katie features in series two of BBC Radio Wales’ show, The Learners, and had her TV debut on Welsh show, Noson Lawen in 2025.

Katie said she “Genuinely can’t wait to get started, and then palpitate my way to a showcase in 2027. And I get a wonderful mentor to be my hype guy. I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of this.”

Artists selected for the S4C side of the programme include:

Josh Pennar is a bilingual comedian and writer from Cardiff. He started running out of stand-up material until he became a father in the summer of 2025. He now plans to share the naïve views of a sleep-deprived dad on new-parenthood in his first stand-up hour and a series of short-form scripts.

Josh said: “It’s a huge privilege to have this opportunity to work with Little Wander, S4C and Channel 4, alongside some exceptional comedy writers and performers. I’m really looking forward to developing my writing and performing skills before showcasing them at the two loveliest comedy festivals in the world, Aberystwyth and Machynlleth. I can’t wait to get started.”

In his own words “Aled Gomer is an acclaimed traditional gay of Welsh descent, with an abundance of teeth, so expect stories with a bite. Back to reality – I’m ever so thrilled to be on the Comedy Lab (S4C side, baby) and I can’t wait to share my wickedly naughty stories with ya’ll.”

Pembrokeshire’s cheeky bundle of energy Steffan Evans from Eglwyswrw grew up as an outsider in a small village and is now an outsider in a big city. Steffan’s jokes and observations are about growing up in the country. What happens when a village loses its idiot? What happens when the idiot moves to the big city?

Steffan has performed as tour support for Elis James and Leroy Brito, and was branded “Effortlessly funny with a weather resistant charm” by Tudur Owen.