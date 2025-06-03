Six Welsh food and drink entrepreneurs compete for £5,000 prize in new TV series

Busnes Bwyd (Food Business), airing on Wednesday, 4 June at 9pm, will follow six standout local producers as they go head-to-head in a bid to win £5,000 in business funding and expert mentorship to take their ventures to the next level.

A brand-new S4C series is set to shine a spotlight on the ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit of Wales’ food and drink scene.

The series showcases a diverse lineup of small business owners, each rooted in community, heritage, and a deep passion for quality produce. Over a series of challenges, they will face rigorous testing in branding, business planning, and market appeal—guided by two of Wales’ most respected business minds.

Mentors

Among the mentors is Marian Evans, an award-winning entrepreneur and business coach whose career spans from farming roots to boardroom leadership. Known for her practical advice and ability to spot potential in unexpected places, Marian brings a sharp commercial eye and deep industry insight to the competition.

Joining her is Professor Dylan Jones-Evans, widely regarded as Wales’ original entrepreneurship guru. With decades of experience advising government bodies, universities, and startup founders alike, he offers a no-nonsense, academically grounded approach to helping small businesses succeed.

Between them, the mentors have supported hundreds of ventures across Wales and beyond—making their combined input one of the most valuable aspects of the series.

Tudur Owen presents the series. The BAFTA-winning comedian, brings warmth, humour, and a healthy dose of mischief as he guides the competitors through each twist and turn of the competition. His sharp wit and deep understanding of Welsh culture ensure the series is as entertaining as it is inspiring.

The Competitors:

Laura Pozzi Evans (Pwllheli, Gwynedd): Co-founder of Fferm Ty Cynan, a hands-on fruit farm producing fresh strawberries, jams, and chutneys.

Co-founder of Fferm Ty Cynan, a hands-on fruit farm producing fresh strawberries, jams, and chutneys. Cassius Walker (Port Talbot): Former boxing champ and founder of Portablo Coffi, a community-focused coffee business known for its handcrafted cups and signature blend.

Former boxing champ and founder of Portablo Coffi, a community-focused coffee business known for its handcrafted cups and signature blend. Sam Robinson (Machynlleth): A cider-maker who crafts Seidir Tydecho using wild yeast and local honey, with dreams of opening a Welsh cider house and taproom.

A cider-maker who crafts Seidir Tydecho using wild yeast and local honey, with dreams of opening a Welsh cider house and taproom. Matthew Rees (Carmarthen): Sixth-generation butcher at Albert Rees, working to raise the profile of their PGI Carmarthen ham and newly launched beef line.

Sixth-generation butcher at Albert Rees, working to raise the profile of their PGI Carmarthen ham and newly launched beef line. Kristen Billings (Porth): A multi-venture food entrepreneur running three mobile food businesses, including Rhianwen’s Bakes and a popular sandwich van.

A multi-venture food entrepreneur running three mobile food businesses, including Rhianwen’s Bakes and a popular sandwich van. Dafydd Williams (Rhuthun): Former teacher turned baker behind Welsh Whisk, offering customised cakes and treats inspired by everyday creativity.

Together, the mentors and presenter will challenge the six participants to think big, refine their brands, and prove they have what it takes to succeed in the fiercely competitive food and drink market.

With the potential for transformational growth, Busnes Bwyd promises both high stakes and heartwarming stories of resilience, passion, and local pride.