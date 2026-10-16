Sixties rock ‘n’ roll legend announces Welsh stop on three-date UK tour

Nation Cymru staff

One of the world’s greatest female rock ’n’ roll legends and an icon of the swinging sixties has announced details of her forthcoming UK live dates, with a show scheduled for Cardiff early next year.

Lulu is giving fans the opportunity to secure tickets alongside a pre-order of her highly anticipated 16th studio album, Let The Girl Sing Out, set for release on 22 January 2027 via The Orchard.

Lulu will perform at The New Theatre Cardiff on 12 April, London’s Cadogan Hall on 13 April and The Pavilion Theatre Glasgow on 15 April.

Lulu is a Scottish singer, songwriter, actress and television personality whose career is in its seventh decade. Her debut single, a cover version of The Isley Brothers song “Shout”, reached the top ten of the UK Singles Chart in 1964.

In 1967, she rose to international prominence after appearing in the film To Sir, with Love, singing the theme song, the melody written by Mark London, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the United States for five consecutive weeks and became America’s biggest-selling single of 1967.

Marking her first album in over a decade, Let The Girl Sing Out was recorded at the famous Metrophonic Studios, with songwriting contributions from Mark Taylor and Paul Barry, Lulu herself and her brother Billy Lawrie.

Placing Lulu’s incredible vocals at the forefront, the album highlights how her voice remains as compelling as ever six decades into her career. The album follows her latest single, ‘I’m In Love Again’, which earned a spot on BBC Radio 2’s A-List.

Fans who pre-order Lulu’s new album Let The Girl Sing Out, out 22 January 2027, will receive exclusive ticket access for her 2027 UK dates in Cardiff, London and Glasgow, with the artist presale opening Tuesday 20 October.

A true icon of British music, Lulu has enjoyed a remarkable career spanning six decades, from winning Eurovision in 1969 with ‘Boom Bang-a-Bang’ and recording the James Bond theme ‘The Man with the Golden Gun’ to achieving international success with ‘To Sir With Love’, which topped the US charts in 1967.

Throughout her career, she has worked with the likes of David Bowie, received a CBE for her services to music, and continued to captivate audiences as a live performer.

With Let The Girl Sing Out, Lulu continues to celebrate the voice and enduring artistry that have made her one of the UK’s most beloved entertainers.

Lulu – 2027 UK Live Dates

12 April 2027 – The New Theatre, Cardiff

13 April 2027 – Cadogan Hall, London

15 April 2027 – The Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow

Artist Pre-sale

Tuesday 20 October 2026 – 10am

Exclusive artist presale opens for album pre-order customers.

General public on-sale

Friday 30 October 2026 – 10am

Pre-order the album here for access to the pre-sale.

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