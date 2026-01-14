Ska fever is set to hit Wales

Day discos are currently all the rage with events like Day Fever bringing clubbing in the daytime to the masses.

Now the call has gone out for all you rude boys, rude girls, and skankin’ legends to get on the good foot at a new event the Ska Day Party.

Coming to Wales later this year organisers say to ‘get ready for an afternoon of brass-powered bangers, bounce-along rhythms, and high-energy tunes as we celebrate all eras of ska—from Jamaica to 2-Tone to modern ska revival. Expect good vibes, big beats, and nonstop movement!’

What to Expect:

Ska Anthems All Day Long

From The Specials to Madness, Toots & The Maytals to Reel Big Fish—we’re spinning classics, crowd-pleasers, and floor-fillers made for skanking.

2-Tone, Reggae, & Upbeat Ska Punk Flavours

A mix of vintage ska, mod-era 2-Tone, and modern high-energy ska to keep the dancefloor jumping from start to finish.

Iconic Ska Atmosphere

Think checkerboard vibes, sharp style, brass in the air, and that unmistakable ska attitude—pure fun, zero pretence.

Feel-Good Energy All Afternoon

Celebrate sunshine, friendship, and the rhythms that always bring people together.

Get ready to skank, sing, and lose yourself in the music.

The Ska Day Party looks set to bring the party to Wales.

The event will be staged on Saturday, August 22 at the Circuit nightclub on Greyfriars Road in Cardiff City centre.

To buy tickets and find out more click HERE

Here’s what you can expect to hear at the Ska Day Party…