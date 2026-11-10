Social media creator goes viral with ‘poshest places to live in Wales’ video

Amelia Jones

A Welsh social media creator has names the five ‘poshest places’ in the country in new comical video.

David Davison, who creates content under the name Tom Jones Wales, took to social media to share his ranking, featuring a mixture of coastal hotspots and market towns from across the country.

In the video, he ranked each location and gave some information about the house prices and businesses in the area.

Taking fifth place was Rowen, a picturesque village in Conwy, nestled between the mountains of Eryri and the North Wales coastline.

Known for its traditional stone cottages, peaceful atmosphere and beautiful countryside, it is a popular choice for those looking for a quieter way of life.

Despite its relatively small size, Rowen has an impressive reputation as one of the prettiest villages in Wales. According to Davison, the average house price is £404,000.

In the video Davison says: “There’s a pub, a church, a shop, a hotel and a post office. So you won’t find much here to do, but it’s absolutely gorgeous.”

Cowbridge, in the Vale of Glamorgan, is another location with a reputation for being one of Wales’ most affluent places to live.

Its attractive High Street is lined with independent shops, restaurants, cafés and boutiques, while its historic character and excellent connections to Cardiff make it particularly popular with families and commuters.

The town was previously named the best place to live in Wales by The Sunday Times in 2017.

Davison says the average house price in Cowbridge is around £560,000. Its appeal also lies with fact that it is located only 20 minutes from capital city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Davison (@tom_jones_wales)

Ranking at number 3, was Abersoch. Often referred to as the Welsh Riviera, Abersoch has become synonymous with luxury coastal living.

Located on the Llŷn Peninsula in Gwynedd, the village attracts visitors from across the UK, with its sandy beaches, sailing opportunities, restaurants and impressive holiday homes.

It is particularly popular with second-home owners and those looking for a seaside retreat. It has previously been voted one of the top 10 places to live in the UK. Davison says there is an average house selling price of £1.7million.

In second place, Tenby is one of Wales’ most recognisable seaside towns, famous for its colourful harbour, historic streets and beautiful sandy beaches.

Located in Pembrokeshire, it attracts thousands of visitors every year and has long been a popular destination for holidaymakers and second-home owners.

Its appeal goes beyond the coastline, with medieval town walls, independent shops and easy access to nearby Caldey Island.

Davison said: “There’s miles of golden beaches and beautiful blue waters, they’ve even got a Tesco’s and a Domino’s pizza. I was in the verge of tears, I was so happy.”

Taking the top spot is Mumbles, one of south Wales’ best-known coastal locations. Situated on the western edge of Swansea Bay, Mumbles has developed a reputation as an affluent place to live, offering a combination of beautiful scenery, independent businesses, restaurants and a relaxed seaside lifestyle.

It is home to the historic Mumbles Pier and Oystermouth Castle, while the nearby Gower Peninsula offers some of the most beautiful beaches in the country.

He also lists its famous inhabitants including Catherine Zeta Jones and ‘the man who owns Trade Centre Wales.’

You can watch the full video here.