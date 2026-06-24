Some like it hot: Watch fans race to the front at Cure show

The crowds have started streaming into Blackweir ahead of a concert by The Cure this evening.

Despite the blistering heat there were still many who wanted to get a prime position at the front.

Organisers posted a video of Cure fans sprinting to the barriers in front of the giant stage for a prime position to witness the ’80s dark pop legends.

Thousands of fans headed to Blackweir including these Cure fanatics who had travelled all the way from New Zealand for the show.

With temperatures soaring past the 30 degree mark in Cardiff today, organisers yesterday issued an urgent heat warning advisory to all those attending the shows.

A post on the Blackweir Facebook page read:

☀️ Heat Advisory & Enhanced Welfare Measures ☀️

We are closely monitoring the weather forecast and, with higher temperatures expected, we have put a number of additional welfare measures in place to help everyone stay safe, comfortable and enjoy the event.

Additional measures include:

💧 Increased water allowance – You may now bring 2 x 500ml sealed bottles of water per person into the festival (previously 1 bottle).

🌳 Additional shaded areas will be available across the site.

🚰 Free water refill stations will be available throughout the festival.

💧 Plastic refillable water bottles are permitted and can be used at our water stations.

🌀 Mini fans are permitted for entry.

🤝 Enhanced welfare team presence on site to provide support and assistance throughout the event.

Please remember to:

☀️ Apply and regularly reapply sun cream.

🧢 Wear a hat and cover your shoulders where possible.

💧 Stay hydrated throughout the day.

👕 Wear light, loose-fitting clothing suitable for hot weather.

The safety and wellbeing of all attendees remains our priority. Please look after yourselves and each other, and don’t hesitate to speak to our welfare team if you need any assistance.

We look forward to welcoming you to the show!

Welsh indie rock favourites The Joy Formidable opened the show ahead of sets by and The Cure.