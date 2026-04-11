Sonant bring hope and light with moving new single

Stephen Price

Siân James and Sioned Webb, who together form the piano duo Sonant, have shared their stirring new single ‘Pauperem’ – inspired by the work of one of Wales’ greatest poets.

‘Pauperem’ is the second single from the remarkable piano duo, following the release of ‘Clychau’ to celebrate St David’s Day. It will be the first track on their forthcoming album, due for release on 15 May, 2026.

The first connection between Siân James and Sioned Webb goes back to when both were competing against each other on the piano solo under 12 at the Urdd; Siân living in Llanerfyl and Sioned in Bala.

Their next meeting was also quite legendary. Both went on to study music at Bangor’s Department of Music within a year of each other, largely due to the presence of Professor William Mathias, who was a major influence on them both.

The story of Sonant’s creation and the journey from its beginning to where it is now has been a long one.

Siân and Sioned traveled the world, performing to a wide range of audiences.

While touring Canada and Uzbekistan, it was sometimes found that additional material was needed for evenings of entertainment.

By the time they returned to Wales, the idea of music for two pianos had taken hold. Sonant was first heard as a duo at the Cardiff Eisteddfod in 2018, where audiences were captivated by the slightly unexpected concept.

Since then, Sonant has performed on numerous occasions, and ‘Clychau’ is the first single from their debut album, which shares its name with the duo.

Sonant’s compositions are full of hope and light, and ‘Pauperem’ is an example of this. ‘Pauperem’ is the opening track on Sonant’s new album, a title borrowed from W.J. Gruffydd’s poem ‘Y Tlawd Hwn’.

It is a piece that conveys a blend of emotions, from the reflective to the exuberant, and it is hoped that it offers musical comfort to the listener.

The track also serves as a preview of what is to come, as the album as a whole is drawn from the varied life experiences. It is hoped, therefore, that the music acts as a balm to the soul and brings a sense of wellbeing to every spirit.

In addition to Sonant, Siân’s son, Llywelyn ap Gwyn, joins on drums, and Aled Hughes (Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog), who also co-produced the album, joins on bass guitar.