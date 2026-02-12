Sound of Miwsig 2026 winners announced

The future of the Welsh language music scene has been revealed this week as Osgled, Knuckle MC and Celavi were named as the three winners of Sound of Miwsig 2026.

The winning artists were announced live by DJ Molly Palmer during a broadcast of her BBC Radio Wales show ahead of Dydd Miwsig Cymru (Welsh Language Music Day) on Friday February 13th.

Selected following an industry-wide poll with contributions from the general public, the three winners were chosen from a shortlist of ten Welsh-language artists tipped to make waves in the coming year. Together, they represent the diversity and creative ambition driving modern Welsh-language music – from atmospheric electronic soundscapes and cutting-edge rap to explosive nu-metal.

The Sound of Miwsig 2026: Winning Artists

Celavi are a fierce duo from Bangor, North Wales. Gwion and Sarah are armed with an explosive take on nu-metal that blends the raw power of metal, goth, emo, industrial, electro and rock into an anthemic, boundary-pushing sound.

Knuckle MC, at the forefront of a new Welsh-language rap explosion, brings a fresh, narrative-driven flow to the scene. With conscious lyrics and a delivery that commands attention, he is proving that Welsh is a natural fit for the cadences of modern drill.

Osgled explores “sad synth” and ethereal layers, creating immersive, otherworldly soundscapes that have captivated audiences across mid-Wales from her Machynlleth base and continue to spread further across the country.

The Sound of Miwsig 2026 shortlist highlighted the most diverse and exciting corners of contemporary Welsh creativity. From dubstep to soul to “wizard-pop”, the 2026 cohort proved that the Welsh language is soundtracking a genuinely eclectic mix of genres.

Speaking about the Sound of Miwsig winners, BBC Radio Cymru DJ and television presenter Mirain Iwerydd said: “In such a strong shortlist, I would have been delighted to see any one of the 10 artists on this year’s Sound of Miwsig list be crowned winners. Since Dydd Miwsig Cymru launched 11 years ago, we’ve seen the Welsh language music scene expand into so many genres.

She continued: “Gone are the days of ‘Welsh’ being the genre, thankfully! The world of Welsh music continues to blossom and I can’t wait to see what the future has to offer from this year’s shortlisted artists.”

Dydd Miwsig Cymru returns this year on February 13th to celebrate the incredible diversity and creativity of the Welsh language music scene. From the soaring melodies of indie-folk and the raw energy of punk to the cutting-edge beats of electronic and urban genres, the event proves that language is no barrier to great music.

As audiences increasingly listen beyond English-language songs, ‘Cymraeg pop’ is having a moment. Discovery-led listening, where how music feels matters more than understanding every word, is now a defining force in global pop culture.

Whether you are a lifelong fluent speaker, a learner, or someone who has never heard a word of Welsh before, Dydd Miwsig Cymru invites everyone to discover their new favourite artist and experience the vibrant soundtrack of modern Wales.

The Sound of Miwsig 2026: Full Shortlist

Celavi – Independent Label

Bangor duo Celavi deliver an explosive nu-metal sound blending metal, goth, emo, industrial, electro and rock influences into a fierce, anthemic style. Gwion and Sarah’s boundary-pushing approach represents the heavier edge of contemporary Welsh-language music.

Louis O’Hara – Libertino Records

Pembroke Dock singer-songwriter Louis O’Hara writes tender, folk-rooted songs enriched with subtle chamber-pop textures. His poetic lyricism and emotional honesty capture the quiet beauty of everyday life and a deep sense of place.

Betsan – Independent Label

Ethereal pop artist Betsan has built a reputation for songwriting that is both sharp and beautifully crafted. Her music bridges traditional folk influences with a modern, electronic-leaning sound.

Mwsog – Bwgibwgan Records

West Wales group Mwsog create gritty, “wonky” rock shaped by experimental and dark psychedelic folk influences. Their fiery ballads explore rage, mourning and cultural memory through powerful storytelling.

Knuckle MC – Cosh Records

Knuckle MC is at the forefront of a new wave of Welsh-language rap, bringing a narrative-driven flow and conscious lyricism. His commanding delivery shows how naturally Cymraeg fits within modern drill and hip-hop styles.

Crwban – HOSC

Cardiff electronic producer Crwban blends garage and techno rhythms with Welsh-language vocals to create vibrant dance music. Their tracks offer an energetic and contemporary twist on club-focused electronic sounds.

Lafant – Recordiau Fflach

North Pembrokeshire rock trio Lafant draw inspiration from 60s British invasion bands and 90s grunge. Their debut EP Y Fodrwy has marked them as rising heirs to a strong guitar-driven Welsh tradition.

Osgled – Bwgibwgan

Osgled creates immersive electronic music built on “sad synth” textures and ethereal layers. From her Machynlleth base, she crafts otherworldly soundscapes that have gained attention across Wales.

Dewin – Recordiau Fflach

Dewin’s self-styled “wizard-pop” emerges from the Preseli hills with a colourful and energetic identity. Their lively performances have built a strong fan response and a reputation for unforgettable live shows.

Tai Hâf Heb Drigolyn – Bwgibwgan

Recording on vintage cassette equipment, Tai Hâf Heb Drigolyn create a hissy, melancholic lo-fi indie-pop sound. Their dreamy, ghost-like style evokes nostalgic coastal memories and hazy sonic textures.

You can listen to a Spotify playlist of the shortlisted artists here.