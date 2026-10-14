South Wales venues to host witches markets and spiritual fayres this autumn

Amelia Jones

Witches markets and spiritual fayres are set to take place at venues across south Wales this autumn, bringing together tarot readers, crystal sellers, alternative fashion brands and independent traders.

Cariad Events Cymru have announced the dates for the remainder of the spiritual fairs in 2026, with stops planned at Margam Park, Craig-y-Nos Castle, Cardiff City Stadium and Brangwyn Hall in Swansea.

The markets offer visitors the chance to explore a range of spiritual and alternative interests, from tarot and mediumship to crystals, healing services, handmade crafts and unusual gifts.

The next event will take place at Cwmbran Stadium on Sunday, October 18, followed by a market at Margam Park on Sunday, October 25.

The events will then move to Craig-y-Nos Castle on November 1 and Cardiff City Stadium on November 8, before arriving at Brangwyn Hall in Swansea on Saturday, November 14.

A special Christmas event is also planned for Cwmbran Stadium on Saturday, December 12.

Organisers say visitors can expect a mix of independent businesses, alternative fashion, handmade treasures and spiritual services, with stalls catering to a variety of interests.

For those hoping to make the most of their visit, VIP tickets are available to pre-book. These include early entry, collectible goodie bags, entertainment and a raffle experience.

Early access could be particularly useful for visitors hoping to book appointments with popular tarot readers and healers before their schedules fill up.

At selected events, visitors will also have the option of purchasing JBXO Luxury Goody Bag tickets, offered in collaboration with Cwmbran alternative fashion brand Jacob’s Boutique XO.

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