Nation.Cymru staff

The Good Spa Guide last night unveiled its 2026 Spa Winners, and The Well Spa at Bluestone National Park Resort was crowned Best Spa in Wales, recognising its exceptional approach to relaxation, wellbeing and thermal spa experiences.

The Pembrokeshire spa destination celebrated regional success, which attracted more than 266,000 public votes.

The award was announced at a black-tie ceremony at Sopwell House in St Albans, Hertfordshire, on Monday 16 November, hosted by television presenter Ben Shephard. The ceremony marked a landmark year for The Good Spa Guide, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary by bringing all 20 award categories together for one special evening for the first time, alongside the launch of its newly redesigned website, where visitors can now book spa experiences directly.

Located within Bluestone National Park Resort in the heart of Pembrokeshire, The Well Spa offers a tranquil escape where guests can switch off, recharge and enjoy a restorative thermal experience surrounded by the natural beauty of the Welsh countryside.

Designed to cater to both first-time spa visitors and seasoned spa-goers, the spa offers a selection of themed thermal journeys, including First Timer, Detox, Tension Relief and Relax. Each experience provides guests with the opportunity to explore the benefits of thermal bathing at their own pace, while the treatment menu features the renowned ESPA brand.

The Best Spa in Wales title, sponsored by the UK Spa Association, is a fantastic accolade for The Well Spa at Bluestone National Park Resort and further reinforces Wales’ position as a destination for outstanding wellness and spa experiences.

Finalists for the Best Spa in Wales category were; The Kinmel & Kinspa, The Spa at the Quay, Tribe Spa at Lanelay Hall, voco Spa at St.David’s (Cardiff).

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The Good Spa Guide Awards celebrate excellence across the UK and Ireland, with this year’s 20 awards spanning ten regions, five spa types and five specialist categories. The public played a significant role in selecting the winners, with more than 266,000 votes cast between 3 and 31 August. A panel of nine industry experts then judged the finalists alongside the public vote, with The Good Spa Guide’s Spa Spies also contributing to the process.

Commenting on this year’s winners, Lesley Bacon, Spa & Wellness Director at The Good Spa Guide™, said:

“This year, more than 266,000 votes were cast for the spas you love most – and our Spa Spies and judges did the rest. From a rooftop infinity pool in Leicestershire to a subterranean hammam beneath the streets of York, these 20 winners are the very best of British and Irish spa-ing. Congratulations to every winner and finalist.”

For further information about The Well Spa at Bluestone National Park Resort, visit goodspaguide.co.uk/spas/the-well-spa-at-bluestone-national-park-resort.