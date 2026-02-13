Special edition of digital film festival celebrates Welsh Language Music Day 2026

To celebrate Welsh Language Music Day 2026, Am has share a special edition of their AmCam digital film festival, featuring four short films documenting musical culture at a community level in Wales.

The films document a wide range of Welsh language music from communities throughout Wales – from the emerging music scene in Machynlleth, to the activity and impact of the collective Garlleg, to the history of Fflach Cymunedol in Cardigan, to MOBO music outside Cardiff. The filmmakers are Lowri Page, Kieron Shand, Lleucu Elisa Jenkins and fruitb0y.

Lea Glyn from Am said: “It is a privilege to be able to broadcast this exciting, timely collection of documentaries. The vitality of grassroots activity is absolutely essential to the prosperity of the music industry in Wales, and these films offer a valuable insight into such activity”

The films were commissioned through an open call as part of the wider AmCam project, with the support of the Welsh Language Department of the Welsh Government. AmCam was established to provide opportunities for young filmmakers throughout Wales to document and portray their communities by funding rounds of Welsh language short films.

This special musical round follows last year’s first collection of films, and there will be another round on Am soon.

Featured films

Sŵn Mach – Lowri Page

A documentary film about a new wave of Welsh experimental music from mid-Wales, featuring Tai Haf Heb Drigolyn, Osgled and Cerys Hafana.

Garlleg – Kieron Shand

A documentary focusing on the Aberystwyth-based art collective ‘Garlleg’

AD-DREFNU – Lleucu Elisa Jenkins

A film documenting the history of Fflach Cymunedol, and their tireless work nurturing the local music scene in the Cardigan area a year following their community campaign.

Croeso Y Diwylliant, Vol.1 – fruitb0y

An intimate look into the thriving Welsh MOBO scene, focusing on four artists from rural Wales — fruitb0y, Bombero, Mr Phormula and Skylrk.

Celebrate Welsh Language by enjoying the AmCam x DMC film festival on Am’s homepage now