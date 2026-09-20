Special Love Actually event comes to Welsh city this Christmas

Nation.Cymru staff

One of Britain’s best-known Christmas films is coming to Wales this festive season for a special screening accompanied by a live orchestra.

Love Actually Live in Concert will come to the Swansea Building Society Arena on 6 December. The event will include a live screening of the iconic film with a live orchestra.

It is presented by JOY. Concerts, bringing Richard Curtis’ iconic romantic comedy to audiences accompanied by a full live orchestra performing Craig Armstrong’s celebrated score.

Running throughout November and December 2026, the nationwide tour will visit 14 of the UK’s most prestigious concert halls and arenas.

A Christmas tradition for millions around the world, Love Actually will be presented on the big screen in high definition while a full live orchestra performs the film’s evocative score in perfect synchronisation, creating a truly immersive cinematic experience.

Written and directed by Richard Curtis, Love Actually tells a series of interwoven stories of love, friendship, family and heartbreak, set in London during the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Since its release, the film has become an enduring festive favourite, returning to television screens every year and earning its place as one of Britain’s most cherished Christmas films.

Featuring an all-star cast including Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Bill Nighy, Laura Linney, Keira Knightley, Martine McCutcheon, Rowan Atkinson and Martin Freeman, Love Actually continues to captivate audiences more than two decades after its original release.

Whether discovering the film for the first time or continuing an annual festive tradition, Love Actually Live in Concert offers audiences the chance to experience its romance, humour and unforgettable soundtrack in a spectacular way.

You can buy tickets here.

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