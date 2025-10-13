‘Special’ new comedy from Ruth Jones and Steve Speirs unveiled by BBC

BBC Wales and BBC Comedy have commissioned a new comedy co-starring and co-written by Ruth Jones and Steve Speirs, that looks at the challenges and rewards of relationships in middle age.

This as yet untitled project is a tender comedy centred on the unlikely friendship between two people who meet at a knee trauma clinic; retired teacher Clive is 60 and widowed, and environmental officer Shelley-Ann is 55 and going through a bitter divorce.

Ruth Jones said: “I’m so grateful to the BBC for commissioning our new series. Steve and I are old friends and working with him is always a thrill. Can’t wait.”

Steve Speirs said: “Thanks to the team at the BBC for backing our new show. I’ve worked with Ruth for over 30 years and am really looking forward to doing it again!”

Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning for BBC Wales, commented: “It’s a total delight to be working with Ruth and Steve again! We’re having such a cool time in comedy at the moment with audiences coming in big numbers; to have this project now joining such a rich slate of content is beyond exciting. Superb news”.

Jon Petrie, BBC Director of Comedy, added: “We were genuinely weak at the knees when this script first landed in our inboxes. It’s a rare thing to read something that feels so instantly special, and we cannot wait to see it come to life. Having comedy powerhouses like Ruth and Steve choose to bring this to the BBC is a real privilege, and we’re hugely grateful for their trust.”

The news of the new comedy comes a month after the BBC announced Ruth and Steve will be heading to the Welsh seaside for another weekend of nostalgia, laughter and shared memories in Ruth and Steve: From Porthcawl with Love.

The programme will follow on from Ruth and Steve: From Merthyr with Love, which broadcast earlier this year as part of a collection of programmes celebrating Merthyr Tydfil.

This time, they’ll be visiting Ruth’s hometown of Porthcawl – which is just 20 miles down the south Wales coast from the famous Barry Island where Gavin & Stacey is set.

As Porthcawl celebrates its 200th birthday, it’s Ruth’s turn to show her old friend Steve Speirs around the seaside town where she grew up, exploring the places of her childhood, opening up about her life growing up next to the beach, and taking a moment to reflect on family, friendship and everything in between.

With never-before-seen footage from Ruth’s childhood home movie collection, a sandy bucket load of nostalgia, and a few added surprises, this sequel is not to be missed.

Looking forward to filming for the programme, Steve Speirs, said: “My great friend is going to take me on a trip around her hometown of Porthcawl. “I’ve been,” I said “It’s all about ice creams and donkey rides, isn’t it?”

Apparently I’m very wrong, and I can’t wait to be shown the Porthcawl Ruth knows…but I’m definitely buying an ice cream!”

Ruth Jones added: “Two of my favourite things in one place. Porthcawl and Steve Speirs…double bubble! I can’t wait to show my dear friend all the best bits of my hometown and the history of this beautiful seaside oasis, catching up with my family and school mates in the process.”

Ruth and Steve: From Porthcawl with Love will hit screens towards the end of the year.