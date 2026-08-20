Spectacular ‘Arena of Fire’ show coming to Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

A spectacular combination of rock and metal anthems, a full orchestra, choir and large-scale pyrotechnics is heading to Wales this autumn.

The Rock Orchestra will bring its new Arena of Fire production to Utilita Arena Cardiff on Thursday, October 22 as part of a UK and Ireland arena tour.

The two-hour show will feature orchestral versions of tracks including Zombie, Bring Me To Life, Nothing Else Matters and Paint It Black.

Music by bands including AC/DC, System of a Down, Linkin Park, Motörhead and Iron Maiden will also feature.

The Rock Orchestra is a rotating collective of musicians and vocalists which performs orchestral arrangements of well-known rock and metal songs.

It has staged more than 400 shows around the world and says more than half a million people have attended its performances.

The Cardiff date follows the release of the group’s debut album, Classics Vol.1, which reached number one on the Official UK Rock & Metal Albums Chart in November 2025.

Its new production will add a full choir, large-scale visuals, lighting, fire and pyrotechnics to the orchestral performances.

Nathan Reed, creative director and producer of The Rock Orchestra, said: “Arena of Fire is the most explosive version of The Rock Orchestra we’ve ever created.

“We’ve taken the scale and emotion of our orchestral arrangements and built a huge arena experience around them, with fire, pyrotechnics, incredible performers including The Fuel Girls, and a full choir driving the power of the music.”

Cardiff is one of nine dates on the tour, which begins at Leeds’ First Direct Arena on October 1.

It will also visit Liverpool, Bournemouth, Belfast, Dublin, Birmingham, London and Brighton.

The Cardiff performance takes place on Thursday, October 22, with tickets priced from £58.90.

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