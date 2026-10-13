Spooky shenanigans going down at Wales’ biggest shopping centre

Nation.Cymru staff

A chill is creeping through St David’s this month as the centre unleashes a haunting spectacle for visitors brave enough to face it this Halloween – completely free to enjoy.

Guests are being told to beware, as St David’s becomes overrun with a nightmarish procession of freaky and fantastical creatures during the Halloween Spooktacular Parade on 31st October. Emerging from the gloom to an eerie soundtrack, a hoard of haunted creatures will stalk through the centre at 12pm, 1pm, 2pm and 3pm.

Creating a wickedly-wonderful spectacle, St David’s will play host to chilling characters from the sinister doll and spine-chilling clowns to witches, vampires, prowling werewolves, and among them a long-spurned bride, doomed to search for her departed love.

The vibrant and un-boo-lievable live experience promises a pulse-quickening encounter with the strange and supernatural. The entertainment is free to enjoy and suitable for guests of all ages, with parents advised to use discretion when attending with children of a sensitive disposition. Guests will not be touched by the performers and are free to leave at any time.

For those looking to get into the spooky spirit early, on 30th October from 11am – 4pm* St David’s is giving guests the chance to show their skills on the monstrous claw machine for the chance to win a centre gift card worth up to £250 – with every participant guaranteed at least £5. No tricks, just treats.

The wins continue on 31st October with a spellbinding spin-to-win giveaway competition, with seasonal prizes to be won from centre brands including Starbucks, Costa Coffee, Sephora, and more. Guests can take part from 10am – 2pm*.

Helen Morgan, Centre Director at St David’s, said: “Halloween is the perfect time to bring a little extra magic into the centre, and our Halloween Spooktacular Parade will do just that with fun and light-hearted frights for our guests to enjoy.

“The Spooktacular Parade is the perfect centrepiece to a few days of treat-packed giveaways at St David’s, and guests are encouraged to come in costume to really get into the spirit of the season.”

To be the first to hear about St David’s events and offers, join PLUS for free at https://www.stdavidscardiff.com/en/plus

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