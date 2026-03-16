Sports retailer to open huge new flagship superstore in Cardiff

It’s one of the UK’s biggest sporting chains and it will this month open a flagship superstore in the Welsh capital.

JD Sports has confirmed the opening of its major new store on Thursday, March 26 at St David’s Cardiff, bringing a huge range of sports fashion, footwear and exclusive brands to the city centre.

The new flagship store will span around 31,936 square feet, making it one of the largest JD Sports locations in Wales.

The retailer is relocating from its current Queen Street site to a much larger unit on the lower level of the Grand Arcade at St David’s, close to Size and LEGO.

Shoppers are being invited to join the grand opening celebrations, with the brand promising in store entertainment and the chance to win prizes on the day.

The move forms part of a wider refresh of retail space at St David’s, which has been welcoming new and upsized stores as it continues to attract major brands to Cardiff city centre.

JD Sports is one of the UK’s leading sports fashion retailers, known for stocking major global brands including Nike, adidas and The North Face, alongside exclusive collections and limited releases.

The new superstore is expected to draw large crowds when it opens later this month, particularly as Cardiff continues to attract high footfall to its main shopping destination.

JD sports is the latest new store opening at Wales’ biggest shopping centre.

New store additions include: Swiss watchmaker Swatch, sustainable charity store Ethical Boutique upsizing to a new unit in the Cathedral Walk mall selling pre-loved clothing and hosting its speciality community coffee stand while Welsh streetwear indie Clothing Culture has moved to a new store in the St David’s Way mall.

In addition, outdoor clothing and equipment brand Trespass has opened a new larger store in the Cathedral Walk mall, lifestyle fashion store Damaged Society has also relocated to a larger space near Clarks, while accessories destination Accessorize has refurbished its store with a fresh new look.

Southeast Asian restaurant Banana Tree and hot chocolate connoisseur Knoops have opened in the centre as has beauty giant Sephora.

For more details on St David’s Cardiff including store listings, opening hours, news, and how to join PLUS+, its free members reward programme, visit https://www.stdavidscardiff.com