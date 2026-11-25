Nation.Cymru staff

St David’s Cardiff is celebrating Black Friday with a huge array of deals and exclusive discounts over the next week.

Guests at the city-centre shopping destination can find week-long Black Friday prices at brands from fashion and beauty to homeware and jewellery. Discounts at St David’s include up to 70% off Trespass, up to 60% off Schuh, Footasylum, Ernest Jones and H.Samuel, plus up to 50% off Damaged Society, Crew, MINISO, Clarks, Timberland and Thomas Sabo. Other top deals include up to 30% off at Space NK, Pandora and ALLSAINTS, up to 25% off Sephora, and free gifts with purchases at Jo Malone London, Pravins and Diamond Heaven.

Helen Morgan, Centre Director at St David’s Cardiff, said: “There are so many fantastic Black Friday offers at St David’s this year, with guests able to save across everything from fashion and footwear to beauty, jewellery and Christmas gifts.

“It’s a great opportunity to pick up some brilliant bargains, treat yourself or get a head start on the Christmas shopping list. With the festive season now in full swing at St David’s, there’s a real buzz around the centre and we’re looking forward to welcoming even more guests over the coming days as Christmas shopping starts in earnest.”

Black Friday deals at St David’s:

Fashion & clothing

Apricot: Up to 50% off selected lines, from Thursday 26th November until Monday 30th November.

Jack & Jones: 25% off, from Friday 27th November until Monday 30th November.

H&M: 20% off, from Friday 27th November until Sunday 29th November. Plus, up to 40% off selected styles, from Wednesday 25th November until Monday 30th November.

Damaged Society: 20% off all Gothling brand items and 50% off all sale items, from Thursday 26th November until Sunday 29th November.

Crew Clothing: 50% off selected lines and 30% off everything else, until Monday 30th November.

Sosandar: 25% off everything, from Friday 27th November until Monday 30th November.

ALLSAINTS: 30% or more off everything, until Tuesday 1st December.

Charles Tyrwhitt: Up to 50% off shirts, with four shirts or polos for £119, until Monday 30th November. Plus, 25% off suits and 20% off merino, cashmere and chinos until Saturday 28th November.

Mint Velvet: 25% off everything, until Monday 30th November.

Trespass: Up to 70% off until Monday 30th November.

New Look: Up to 50% off selected styles, including outerwear from £35, knitwear from £15 and boots from £20, until Monday 30th November.

River Island: 40% off selected lines, until Monday 30th November.

FatFace: 30% off selected lines, until Monday 30th November.

Phase Eight: 30% off everything, until Monday 30th November.

Boux Avenue: Up to 20% off everything, until Monday 30th November.

John Lewis: Up to 20% off selected womenswear, menswear and childrenswear brands, until Monday 30th November.

Hollister: 30% off selected styles, until Thursday 26th November.

Footwear

Hotter: 20% off everything, until Tuesday 1st December. Plus, shoes from £29 and boots from £39, from Thursday 26th November until Tuesday 1st December.

Schuh: Up to 60% off selected lines, until Monday 30th November.

Timberland: Up to 50% off, until Thursday 24th December.

Clarks: Up to 50% off everything, until Monday 30th November.

Footasylum: Up to 60% off, until Monday 30th November.

Kurt Geiger: 40% off full-price Kurt Geiger items for Blue Light Card holders only, plus 20% off all Carvela items for everyone, until Sunday 6th December.

Office: Up to 50% off selected lines, until Sunday 29th November.

Beauty, fragrance & skincare

Space NK: Up to 30% off most brands. Plus, receive a gift with purchase on Charlotte Tilbury, Tatcha, Sol de Janeiro and Phlur, with a minimum spend of £65, until Sunday 29th November.

Sephora UK: Up to 25% off, until Monday 30th November. Plus, receive an exclusive Sephora Bauble gift when you spend over £60, from Friday 27th November until Monday 30th November.

Jo Malone London: Complimentary gifts with purchases: free hand cream on £100+ spend, full-size body and hand wash on £130+ spend, and a Pomegranate Noir diffuser on £170+ spend, until Wednesday 2nd December.

The Perfume Shop: 20% off when you spend £60, until Tuesday 1st December.

L’Occitane: 20% off individual items, complimentary gift wrapping and offers on gift sets, until Monday 30th November.

The Body Shop: 30% off everything, until Monday 30th November.

PURESEOUL: Up to 30% off everything, plus exclusive gifts for Cloud Club members spending £100 or £150 or more, until Sunday 29th November.

John Lewis: 30% off selected skincare and 20% off selected make-up, until Monday 30th November.

MAC: 25% off almost everything, with a free gift when you spend £50+ and an extra free gift when you spend £60+, until Tuesday 1st December.

Jewellery & watches

Ernest Jones: Up to 60% off selected diamonds, up to 50% off selected watches, 20% off full-price jewellery and selected full-price fashion watches, from Thursday 26th November until Tuesday 1st December.

Pravins: Receive a pair of 18ct yellow gold earrings worth £250 when you spend £750 or more on full-price jewellery, on Friday 27th November.

Diamond Heaven: Up to 50% off selected lines, plus free 1ct pear-cut laboratory-grown diamond earrings on made-to-order purchases over £1,500, until Monday 30th November.

Thomas Sabo: Up to 50% off selected lines, until Monday 30th November.

H.Samuel: Up to 60% off selected diamonds, up to 50% off watches and up to 20% off everything, until Tuesday 1st December.

Swarovski: Up to 40% off selected styles, plus buy two items and get an extra 20% off until Monday 30th November.

Pandora: Up to 30% off, until Monday 30th November.

Gifts, toys & entertainment

Kenji Cardiff: Selected plush toys £5, plus buy-one-get-one-free on selected blind boxes, from Friday 27th November until Monday 30th November.

MINISO: Up to 50% off, from Friday 27th November until Monday 30th November.

Smiggle: 40% off selected products and 20% off full-price products, until Monday 30th November.

Flying Tiger: 30% off most products in-store, exclusive to loyalty members, until Monday 30th November.

Television & Movie Store: Mystery boxes for £20, from Friday 27th November until Sunday 29th November.

Home, lifestyle & interiors

Castle Fine Art: £150 off when you spend £750, £350 off when you spend £1,500 and £750 off when you spend £3,000, until Sunday 13th December 2026.

John Lewis: 20% off selected homeware, until Monday 30th November.

The White Company: 20% off everything, until Monday 30th November.

Food & drink

The Ivy Cardiff: The Ivy Christmas Bear Gift Card Bundle for just £100. Includes £110 Ivy Gift Card, The Ivy Limited Edition Christmas Bear, and a half bottle of The Ivy Cuvée, worth over £185, until Sunday 29th November.

Giggling Squid: Get 50% extra value on gift cards – spend £50 and receive a £75 gift card, until Monday 30th November.

Shake Shack: Add an extra patty for £2.50 across all beef burgers, until 6th January 2027. Or choose a single ShackBurger, Chicken Shack, or single Cheeseburger with crinkle-cut fries for £11.99, until 28th February 2027.

Hotel Chocolat: 15% off when spending £35 or more, with £15 off the Velvetiser, until Wednesday 2nd December.

For further information, visit https://www.stdavidscardiff.com