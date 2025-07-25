Stafell Sbâr Sain: Collaborative album showcases Wales’ thriving folk scene

Legendary Welsh record label, Sain, has shared the second in the ‘Stafell Sbâr Sain’ album – a collaborative project featuring 12 prominent artists from today’s thriving Welsh folk scene.

Sain has worked with Tŷ Gwerin, one of the most notable stages in terms of supporting and promoting folk music and artists over the past ten years. The album is a celebration of Tŷ Gwerin’s success and marks Sain’s commitment to invest in supporting our folk culture and heritage.

A spokesperson from the Eisteddfod Genedlaethol Cymru said: “It is a privilege for us and Tŷ Gwerin to collaborate with Sain on a project which gives such a powerful stage to the Welsh folk scene’s variety and diversity.

“This album represents everything that Tŷ Gwerin stands for – celebrating the tradition, supporting contemporary artists and giving a stage to a variety of voices from all corners of Wales.

“It is a pleasure to work with Sain on a project which shows that folk music today is alive and thriving.”

Timeless

The majority of the album’s tracks were recorded at Stiwdio Sain, Llandwrog, and produced by Aled Wyn Hughes, and are a perfect balance of music from renowned artists and new, up and coming acts.

The material is a combination of new arrangements of folk songs and tunes and new, original material.

The evergreen Bob Delyn a’r Ebillion, fronted by poet Twm Morys, returns to the recording studio for the first time in eight years and their new track of old and new verses, ‘Y Gwynt’, reminds us of their ever popular ‘Ffair y Bala’ Welsh bagpipe and drums track, and is a more than fitting opening to the album.

Cardiff based Welsh bluegrass quartet, Taff Rapids, gives us an energetic version of the favourite ‘Moliannwn’, with a twist, while the ancient form of cerdd dant singing of poetry to harp accompaniment is represented in the enchanting harmony singing of Pedair on the track ‘Blodau’r Cwm’.

As a complete contrast, the duo Peiriant’s melodic and atmospheric experimental music on fiddle and electric guitar confirms that ‘folk’ can really be a wide-ranging genre, with such a variety of music naturally sitting side by side on the same album.

Spellbinding

The talented instrumentalist Gwenifer Raymond performs a striking new arrangement of the old Welsh hymn tune, ‘Llef’, and ‘Mwyar Duon’ by The Gentle Good is a spellbinding new composition by the folk singer-songwriter.

Renowned singers Gwilym Bowen Rhys and Georgia Ruth have chosen two Welsh love songs, arranged in their own sincere style and Lleuwen Steffan’s original song, ‘Haleliwia Newydd’, (produced by Rhys Edwards) is inspired by her recent research into old hymns from the Welsh oral tradition.

One of the new acts on the album is the sisters duo Elin a Carys from Montgomeryshire, choosing to contribute their own arrangement of a favourite by folk group Plethyn, of which their father, Jac Gittins, was a crucial member.

Irfan Rais, originally from Singapore, with his haunting rendition of ‘Lliw Gwyn Rhosyn yr Haf’ shows that he is equally talented as a singer and a guitarist, while brothers Liam and Sion Rickard, as Lo-Fi Jones, contribute energy and passion in their folk and dance music inspired song ‘Onnen’.

‘Stafell Sbâr Sain: Tŷ Gwerin’ definitely represents the best of the Welsh folk scene today and while giving us a reason to celebrate, also reminds us of the strong tradition of the past and those who inspired the artists of today to explore their tradition, to own it and through everything to thrive through their own interpretation of their musical heritage.

A session to celebrate the album release will be held at Tŷ Gwerin at the National Eisteddfod, Wrecsam, on Thursday evening, August 7, with performances by The Gentle Good, Irfan Rais and Elin a Carys.

Stream on your preferred platform or purchase on vinyl or CD.

