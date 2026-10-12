Stage version of one of the greatest sitcoms of all time heading out on tour

Nation.Cymru staff

It’s regularly cited as one of the best sitcoms ever made and now a new production of Porridge based on Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais’s much-loved sitcom is coming to the stage in Wales.

The show will feature scripts adapted from Dick Clement and Ian La Frenais’s original sitcom and feature a cast of three.

Cast members have yet to be announced for the show which will play two dates in Wales – October 14 in Newport and October 16 in Llanelli.

The original TV series, which was made famous by Ronnie Barker in the lead role Norman Stanley Fletcher, ran on BBC One between 1974 to 1977 It also starred Richard Beckinsale as Fletcher’s more naive cellmate Lennie Godber plus Brian Wilde and Fulton Mackay as empathetic and tough prison officers Mr Barrowclough and Mr Mackay respectively.

Clement and Le Frenais said: ‘Someone once pointed out that the best comedies thrive in captive situations. He or she quoted Steptoe And Son, where a father and son are shackled together trying to get along and nearly come to blows in the process.

‘If you accept that premise, then Porridge is the ultimate example, where our characters are literally locked up behind bars. Even the prison officers suffer in a similar way where Mr Barrowclough, not looking forward to going home to a wife we never meet, says plaintively: “Sometimes I wish I was in here with you lot”.

“I look forward to seeing our creation in the theatre. If the audience feels confined, they can of course make a run for it. Instead, the hope is that they will enjoy sharing the familiar experiences of Fletcher, Godber, Mr. Mackay and the entire team. And when they have finished laughing, they will find that the doors to the street are unlocked.’

The new production – which will go on a UK tour from September next year, has been adapted and directed by Samuel Freeman,.

He said: ‘I am utterly thrilled at the opportunity to bring Porridge back to the stage. Dick and Ian’s script contains so many great moments of this national treasure of a British sitcom, bottled up into one fantastic evening of entertainment.

‘Full of unforgettable characters, razor sharp wit and the heartfelt truth of a friendship found in one of the toughest places!’

“I’m excited to be adapting this classic into a fresh new production that looks to celebrate the well known adventures of Fletcher, Godber and co, through all the theatrical magic that makes British theatre something to love and enjoy.’

It is the latest classic comedy to be adapted for the stage following the success of theatrical shows such as Only Fools And Horses The Musical, Fawlty Towers and Victoria Wood’s Dinnerladies.

This is also not the first time Porridge has been adapted for the stage. A 2009 tour featured ex-EastEnders actor Shaun Williamson in the lead role.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday.

Porridge tour dates 2027

September 9-11: Bath Rondo Theatre

September 13-18: Salisbury Playhouse

September 21: Isle of Wight Medina Theatre

September 24-25: Poole Lighthouse

September 28-October 1: Lichfield Garrick

October 2: Peterborough New Theatre

October 4-5: Harrogate Theatre

October 6-7: Lancaster Grand Theatre

October 8: Lytham Saint Annes Lowther Pavilion

October 9: Barnstaple Queen’s Theatre

October 14: Newport Riverfront

October 15: Tewkesbury Roses Theatre

October 16: Llanelli Ffwrnes Theatre

October 18: Ipswich Regent Theatre

October 20: Lowestoft Marina Theatre

October 22-23: Bowness-on-Windermere Victoria Wood Theatre

October 25-27: Sheffield Montgomery Theatre

October 28-30: Buxton Opera House

November 1-4: New Brighton Floral Pavilion

November 5-6: Shrewsbury Theatre Severn

November 12: Hertford BEAM

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