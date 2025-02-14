Star Catherine Zeta-Jones ‘thrilled’ as Prime Video announces Kill Jackie series

Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones has said she is “thrilled” after Prime Video announced its new series Kill Jackie, which she will star in.

The eight-part revenge thriller is based on the novel The Price You Pay written under a pseudonym by Nick Harkaway, and will see the Oscar-winning actress play Jackie Price, a wealthy art seller who is trying to stay anonymous after escaping her dangerous past as an international cocaine dealer.

Speaking about the new series, Zeta-Jones, 55, said: “I’m thrilled to be a part of Kill Jackie both behind and in front of the camera.

“The opportunity to bring this multifaceted character to life, and explore a female-driven plot that encompasses empowerment, identity and redemption is something I’m looking forward to.”

Hitmen

As her character’s life begins to feel boring in the series, it takes a lethal turn when she discovers The Seven Demons, a squad of the world’s most terrifying hitmen, have been hired to kill her.

Assuming someone from her past is behind it, Jackie must use her old instincts as she embarks on a wild and dangerous plan to take down the group one by one before they kill her. However, she soon realises her own demons are much more terrifying than the ruthless killers on her trail.

Hannah Blyth, head of TV at Prime Video UK, said: “Kill Jackie is a thrilling series and we are excited to be working with Catherine Zeta-Jones and the incredible creative team to bring this story to life.

“With its bold storytelling, striking visual style, and unexpected twists, the series is set to captivate Prime Video audiences internationally – we can’t wait for them to experience it.”

Killing Eve

Kill Jackie comes from BBC spy thriller Killing Eve’s Damon Thomas as lead director, and Netflix crime series Gangs Of London’s Tom Butterworth as writer and showrunner.

Butterworth said: “I loved Nick’s gonzo thriller of a book.

“Our ambition is to twist and expand his world into something equally funny, dark, crazed and unique, or die trying.”

Production on the series, which will be co-produced by Fremantle and Steel Springs Pictures, begins in March with a release date yet to be announced.

Zeta-Jones began her career in ITV drama series The Darling Buds Of May before going on to win an Oscar for best supporting actress for her role in Chicago (2002), and winning acclaim in films including Traffic (2000), Ocean’s Twelve (2004) and The Mask Of Zorro (1998).

In 2010, she was made a CBE in the late Queen’s Birthday Honours for her services to the film industry and charity.

