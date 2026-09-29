Star guests revealed for Michael Sheen’s first week presenting House Of Games

Nation.Cymru staff

Michael Sheen makes his debut as a quiz show host when he takes the helm on House of Games following in the sizeable footsteps of Richard Osman.

After the long-running host completed the first week of Series 10 of House Of Games, he officially handed the reins over to the Welshman.

Sheen has presided over the recording of 100 episodes to be broadcast starting next week.

Michael Sheen said: “Quite literally very large shoes to fill but as a huge fan of the show I’m incredibly excited to be able to move into the House and at long last see my silhouette on a fondue set.”

The actor jokingly added that he was ‘slightly outraged’ to never be invited onto House of Games as a contestant.

“I was really excited. I’ve been a fan of the show for so long. It’s something I watch every day.

“I’ve long been complaining about why no one had asked me to be on it, I was slightly outraged by that.

“But then when I was asked if I’d be interested in hosting it, I was really excited but also nervous because, you know, it was so synonymous with Richard.”

Launching on Monday, October 5, Sheen will be joined by Stephen Mangan, Shona McGarty, Andi Peters and Nina Wadia, who go head-to-head, testing their general knowledge skills in a variety of fun trivia-based games.

A daily winner is declared following a quickfire round at the end of each show, and the scores are tallied across the week, resulting in an overall champion being crowned on Friday.

Will the winning stars opt for the much-coveted House of Games decanter, or will they be tempted with the House of Games record player?

Find out from Monday!

Tamara Gilder, Joint MD for Remarkable Entertainment, said: “We are thrilled to be handing Michael Sheen the keys to House of Games. The show has always been a love letter to those who adore quizzes – and we have a new host who loves them as much as we do. We can’t wait to start filming.”

Caroline O’Neill, BBC Commissioning Executive, says: “We’re delighted to have Michael Sheen stepping into the House of Games. His charisma and passion for playfulness will be a joy for audiences and we’ve no doubt he’ll relish throwing himself into a fiercely fought Answer Smash. We can’t wait to share this next era of the show with viewers at home.”

House of Games is a Remarkable Entertainment (part of Banijay UK) production for BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. The executive producer is Breid McLoone. It was commissioned by Rob Unsworth, Head of BBC Daytime & Early Peak Commissioning, and Caroline O’Neill, BBC Daytime & Early Peak Commissioning Executive

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