Amelia Jones

The star of a BBC period drama filmed across Wales has teased what viewers can expect from its highly anticipated Christmas special.

The Other Bennet Sister, which puts the spotlight on the often-overlooked character from Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, drew 7.3 million UK viewers in its first four weeks and also found success with audiences in the US and Canada.

The series was filmed predominantly in Wales, with locations including Merthyr Mawr in Bridgend, the Gower Peninsula, Brecon and St Fagans. It is produced by Cardiff-based company Bad Wolf.

The three-part Christmas special will pick up after the first series ended with Mary, played by Ella Bruccoleri, agreeing to marry Tom Hayward.

Speaking to Radio Times, the actress said Mary may have found married life is not quite as straightforward as she might have hoped.

She said: “She got her ‘happy ever after’ – except it’s not that simple because she’s now got a whole heap of new problems.

“They’ve hired an inept housekeeper, so Mary’s taking on the brunt of that. Then Caroline Bingley rocks up along with a couple of other people and Mary’s suddenly got a houseful and has to perform this tradwife role.”

Bruccoleri said Mary is trying to work out how to be a wife in this era without losing the identity that made Tom fall in love with her.

She also talked about why she thinks the character has resonated with so many. She added: “A romantic heroine normally looks like she could also be on a catwalk, and the fact that Mary doesn’t look like that – and is defiant about that – is important to me.”

Viewers will also see the return of Mary’s overbearing mother, Mrs Bennet, played by Welsh actress Ruth Jones.

A new character will also arrive when Tom invites his wealthy lawyer friend to visit, leaving Mary feeling she needs to fit into his world.

The Christmas special was filmed primarily in Wales over the summer, continuing the production’s connection with the country.