Star-studded interview show featuring music legends heads to Cardiff cinema

Amelia Jones

Amelia Dimoldenberg’s hit YouTube interview show Chicken Shop Date is heading to the big screen in Cardiff for one night only.

The show’s final series will be brought together as a single film, Chicken Shop Date: The Final Series, for screenings on November 24.

Chicken Shop Date began as a column written by Dimoldenberg for The Cut, a publication based at the Stowe Centre youth club on Harrow Road, London.

It was other members’ interest in grime music that led her to interview grime artists, as she wanted to know more about the music, and she began by interviewing “friends of friends.”

Dimoldenberg had the idea to frame the interviews as dates, and the location of a chicken shop was chosen as it was “somewhere you wouldn’t usually go on a date”.

Some of the biggest and most iconic guests to appear on Amelia Dimoldenberg’s Chicken Shop Date include: Sir Paul McCartney, Noel Gallagher Andrew Garfield, Billie Eilish, Louis Theroux, and Jennifer Lawrence.

The cinematic release will feature all six episodes from the final series, alongside behind-the-scenes footage and additional material created especially for the event, including her explaining the decision behind ending the series.

Audiences will also get to watch the final episode before it is released anywhere else, giving fans an early look at the end of the long-running series.

Talking about the film, she said: “This film takes you on a journey through my decision to end the show, weaving together all of my final dates with moments in between as I try to say goodbye to @chickenshopdate

“It’s a celebration of everything the show has meant to me, and one final chance to experience it together on the big screen.”

The final series will also be available to watch on YouTube. You can buy tickets for the show here.