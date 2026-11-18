Nation.Cymru Staff

A Welsh arts centre is preparing to welcome audiences for a packed programme of theatre screenings, music and film this winter, including Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Starlight Express and a critically acclaimed play starring John Lithgow.

First at Mwldan on Sunday 22 November, the Film Society will screen the biographical portrait of a legendary jazz pianist with Everybody Digs Bill Evans.

In June 1961, pianist Bill Evans has found his musical voice and created the perfect trio, including bass player Scott LaFaro, said to be his soulmate through music.

A residency at New York’s Village Vanguard culminates in the live taping of two of the greatest jazz records of all time in one night. Ten days later, LaFaro dies in tragic circumstances.

Everybody Digs Bill Evans is the story of what happened next for one of the most influential and tragic figures in 20th century music.

On the Sunday afternoon, as well as on 26 November and 12 December, the arts centre will broadcast Giant – The Play, in which John Lithgow takes on the role of Roald Dahl.

Set in the summer of 1983, the play follows Dahl as he makes last-minute edits before The Witches hits shelves. But the outcry at his recent, explicitly antisemitic article won’t die down.

Across a single afternoon at his family home, and rocked by an unexpectedly explosive confrontation, Dahl is forced to choose: make a public apology or risk his name and reputation.

Inspired by real events, Giant explores with dark humour the difference between considered opinion and dangerous rhetoric, offering a complicated portrait of a fiendishly charismatic icon.

On Friday 27 November from 8pm until 1am, Clwb Mwldan will see the return of Sonic Sounds, a night of dance-floor forward funky sounds and genre-spanning grooves with an eclectic lineup of DJs and selectors.

Andy Sonics shares the bill with fellow selectors Elishea, Tom La Bomba, and Spooks for the same friendly vibes and good times.

Finally, on 29 November, 17 and 23 December, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘fastest show on earth’ Starlight Express will screen at Mwldan.

Filmed live at the specially designed Starlight Auditorium at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, the show immerses audiences in a world of speed, song and storytelling.

As a child’s train set magically comes to life and the engines race to become the fastest in the world, Rusty the steam train has little hope of winning until he is inspired by the legend of the ‘Starlight Express’.

A show seen around the world by over 30 million people, Starlight Express’ cast of 40 will whizz across the screen, performing some of musical theatre’s most beloved songs, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Richard Stilgoe.

Tickets for all events are available now from the Mwldan site, or by phoning the box office between 12pm and 8pm from Tuesday to Sunday on 01239 621 200.

Theatr Mwldan Film Society has brought arthouse cinema to west Wales for over 25 years and will show 15 films during its 2026/27 season, with screenings open to members and the general public.