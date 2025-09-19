Stars of Doctor Who coming to Wales for Comic Con

Fans of pop culture are in for a treat when Film & Comic Con Cardiff returns to the Welsh capital next month.

Held on 18th & 19th October 2025 at the Utilita Arena Cardiff a fun weekend is promised where you can browse the many trader stalls, get those hard to find items, meet the stars, geek out and enjoy the cosplay.

Stars from your favourite films, TV shows and comic books are lined up for the event.

And if you’re a fan of Doctor Who you are in for a treat, with three instantly recognisable names from the world’s longest-running TV sci-fi series heading to Cardiff.

In attendance will be:

Millie Gibson – best known as Ruby Sunday, the 15th Doctor’s companion.

Catrin Stewart – best known as Jenny, one third of the Paternoster Gang in Doctor Who. She’s also appeared in Misfits, Stella and Casualty.

Colin Baker – best known for his portrayal as the sixth incarnation of The Doctor, reprising the role in The Power of the Doctor and Tales of the TARDIS.

Comic cons have become increasingly popular globally and there will be a host of stars in the Welsh capital for the event – from Red Dwarf’s Danny John-Jules and Torchwood’s Gareth David-Lloyd to legendary actor Julian Glover and scream queen Madeline Smith.

The event is staged by Comic Con specialist, Showmasters, which was founded back in 2002 when two friends had the idea to create an experience where fans could meet their idols face-to-face.

Over a decade on and there’s a Showmasters event running somewhere on most weekends of the year, helping to make fans’ dreams come true time and time again!

Having hosted several thousand fan favourites, from the likes of Stan Lee and Benedict Cumberbatch to Carrie Fisher and, Michael J. Fox, they’ve proved that not only do the public enjoy meeting their screen idols, but those idols also love the opportunity to meet their fans.

Jason Joiner, managing director of Showmasters, recalls how “back in 2002 there were just three of us working on this full time and maybe another 15 or so friends would help us on a show weekend. Now we have an office full of people working all year round, and up to 350 crew members who volunteer to help make the events happen. It’s like having a huge extended family! Seeing how much enjoyment the events bring is something that makes me very proud of everyone involved.”

Film & Comic Con Cardiff

Utilita Arena Cardiff Mary Ann Street, Cardiff

October 18 @ 9:00 am – October 19 @ 5:00 pm

Find out more HERE. Tickets are available to purchase HERE