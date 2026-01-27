Stars of Pobol Y Cwm introduce youngsters to world of broadcasting

Several stars from much-loved Welsh soap opera Pobol Y Cwm hosted a broadcast workshop to introduce youngsters to the world of broadcasting – both past and present.

The National Library of Wales delivered the Pobol y Cwm Broadcast Workshop, as part of its work to make the Wales Broadcast Archive accessible to people across Wales.

Held at Carmarthen Library, the workshop was aimed at Year 13 pupils and introduced the broadcast industry as a potential career path. It encouraged students to explore the wide range of roles within the creative industries, from research and set design to producing and story lining.

This workshop was the fifth in a series, following previous sessions held at the Wales Broadcast Archive at the National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth. The Carmarthen event took place close to the setting of Pobol y Cwm, a BBC Cymru Wales production and the BBC’s longest-running television soap opera, with enthusiastic participation from Year 13 pupils from Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Maes y Gwendraeth School.

The workshop was developed by the National Library of Wales, which gives public access to the Wales Broadcast Archive’s 500,000 television and radio programmes. Activities were supported by Pobol y Cwm cast members Lauren Phillips, who plays Kelly, Emily Tucker, who plays Sioned, and Mark Stewart, who plays Matthew Price, alongside the programme’s Story Producer and Line Producer. Cameraman Aled Jenkins, who has more than 30 years of experience working across the broadcast industry and has filmed in over 70 countries, also contributed to the session.

Actress Lauren Phillips said: “What a privilege it was to spend time with the young people of Cwm Gwendraeth. The workshop introduced career paths that some of the pupils may never have considered, and we had great fun developing new storyline ideas for my Pobol y Cwm character, Kelly. Diolch to the National Library of Wales for setting it up, and a big diolch to the pupils of Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Maes y Gwendraeth, definitely ones to watch!”

Workshop activities included acting and directing, story lining and scripting, and archive research, with pupils making use of the Wales Broadcast Archive Clip Corner terminals at Carmarthen Library to explore broadcast material first hand. Clip Corners provide free public access to the Wales Broadcast Archive in 14 locations across Wales.

Mr Arwyn Thomas, Headteacher of Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Maes y Gwendraeth, said of the workshop: “Opportunities like this Broadcast Workshop are incredibly valuable for our learners. It brings the curriculum to life and gives our students a real insight into the creative industries, showing them that there are exciting and achievable career pathways available here in Wales. Taking part in activities led by industry professionals, and engaging directly with the Wales Broadcast Archive at Carmarthen Library, has been both inspiring and motivating for our Year 13 pupils, and we are very grateful to the National Library of Wales and Pobol y Cwm for making this possible.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Dr Rhodri Llwyd Morgan, Chief Executive of the National Library of Wales added: “Supporting education and inspiring young people is central to the work of the National Library of Wales. Through the Wales Broadcast Archive and our growing network of Clip Corners across Wales, we are giving learners direct access to our broadcast heritage and encouraging them to explore the many career pathways within the creative industries.

“Working closely with partners across the broadcast sector, including Pobol y Cwm, BBC Cymru Wales, ITV Cymru Wales and S4C, allows us to connect archive collections with real world industry experience, helping to develop skills, confidence and ambition among the next generation. This work is made possible thanks to the support of our funders, including the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Welsh Government, and the National Library of Wales itself. Not forgetting a big thank you to Carmarthen Library for the welcome.”

Anyone wishing to search the Wales Broadcast Archive for free, can do so at a Clip Corner, where BBC Cymru Wales, ITV Cymru Wales and S4C television and radio programmes are available to explore. Information on locations is available by searching the National Library of Wales Clip Corner.

About the Wales Broadcast Archive

The Wales Broadcast Archive project will give access to more than 500,000 programmes from the history of radio and television in Wales. A ground-breaking project supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Welsh Government, the Broadcast Archive is held and managed by the National Library of Wales in partnership with the broadcasters BBC Cymru Wales, ITV Cymru Wales and S4C.

About the Wales Broadcast Archive Centre in Aberystwyth

Visitors to the National Library of Wales can experience the scale and variety of the Broadcast Archive at the Wales Broadcast Archive Centre. The ‘On Air’ exhibition uses state-of-the-art technology and material selected from the Archive to tell the story of broadcasting in Wales. The audio and video lounges act as audiovisual bookshelves for leisurely browsing; there is an interactive table and green screen area to test your broadcasting knowledge and skills; and a study area where you can search more than 500,000 television and radio programmes. The Centre also has spaces dedicated to volunteer projects, group presentations and workshops for schools.

Clip Corners:

The public can access the Wales Broadcast Archive at National Library of Wales at additional locations across Wales.

There are Clip Corners at:

• Carmarthen Library, Carmarthen

• Llanrwst Library, Llanrwst

• Conwy Culture Centre, Conwy

• Y Storfa, Swansea

• Gwynedd Archives, Caernarfon

• Cardiff University, Cardiff

• Glamorgan Archives, Cardiff

• Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

• Merthyr Tydfil Central Library, Merthyr Tydfil

• Anglesey Archives Service, Llangefni

• Northeast Wales Archives, Ruthin

• Hafren, Newtown

• Pembrokeshire Archives and Local Studies, Haverfordwest

• Wrexham Library, Wrexham

Clip Corners soon to be opened:

• Gwent Archives