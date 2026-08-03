Stars of Stranger Things, Doctor Who and Buffy coming to Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

A number of star names from the sci-fi universe will be appearing at Comic Con Wales this weekend.

Staged by Monopoly Events, Comic Con Wales takes place on August 8 and 9 at ICC Wales, Newport.

Returning for what organisers promise will be another action-packed weekend, the event will once again bring together some of the biggest names from television, film, gaming, anime and comics, alongside immersive attractions, cosplay, exclusive merchandise and interactive experiences for fans of all ages.

Now firmly established as one of Wales’ leading pop culture convention, Comic Con Wales continues to welcome thousands of fans from across Wales, the UK and beyond each year, creating a vibrant celebration of the films, television series, games and characters that have inspired generations.

Leading the 2026 guest line-up is Noah Schnapp, best known for his role as Will Byers in the global phenomenon Stranger Things. Fans will also have the opportunity to meet Peter Capaldi, the Twelfth Doctor in Doctor Who, alongside Kat Graham, who starred as Bonnie Bennett in The Vampire Diaries. Television favourites continue across the weekend with stars from Supernatural, including Felicia Day, Kim Rhodes and Briana Buckmaster, while fans of The 100 can meet Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley.

The event will also welcome a collection of stars from the Buffy the Vampire Slayer universe, including Amber Benson, Julie Benz, Kristine Sutherland, Clare Kramer and Sarah Hagan, alongside WWE superstar Paige. Gaming fans can meet the voices behind one of the world’s most successful video games, with Steven Ogg, Shawn Fonteno and Ned Luke from Grand Theft Auto V appearing across the weekend.

Across both days, fans will have the opportunity to meet their favourite stars through professional photo opportunities, autograph sessions and live Q&A panels, where guests will share behind-the-scenes stories, career highlights and memorable moments from some of entertainment’s biggest franchises.

What to expect from Comic Con Wales 2026:

Celebrity Guests – Meet stars from some of the world’s biggest television series, films, video games and streaming shows through professional photo opportunities, autograph sessions and meet-and-greets.

Live Panels & Q&A – Hear exclusive behind-the-scenes stories, career highlights and audience-led discussions with your favourite guests, all included with standard entry.

Immersive Experiences – Explore themed set builds, iconic props and interactive displays inspired by some of pop culture’s most beloved franchises.

Artist Alley & Exhibitors – Browse hundreds of traders, independent artists and exhibitors offering exclusive artwork, comics, collectibles, apparel, memorabilia and unique fan merchandise.

Cosplay Celebration – Whether you’re an experienced cosplayer or dressing up for the first time, join one of the UK’s most vibrant cosplay communities and celebrate your favourite characters throughout the weekend.

Gaming Zone – Discover retro gaming, modern consoles, tabletop games and interactive experiences suitable for players of every age.

Family Entertainment – With activities, workshops and attractions for fans young and old, Comic Con Wales offers an unforgettable experience for the whole family.

Andy Kleek, CEO of Monopoly Events, says: “Comic Con Wales continues to grow year on year, and we’re incredibly proud to bring the event back to ICC Wales in 2026. It gives fans from across Wales and beyond the chance to come together, celebrate the franchises they love and meet the people who bring those stories to life. The atmosphere at Comic Con Wales is always something special, and we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone back to Newport for another fantastic weekend of pop culture.”

At its heart, Comic Con Wales is about bringing fans together. Whether attending to meet a favourite actor, discover independent artists, showcase incredible cosplay or simply celebrate a shared passion for pop culture, the event offers something for every generation of fan.

Tickets for Comic Con Wales 2026, including standard entry, diamond passes, professional photo opportunities and autograph sessions, are available now via the official website.

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