Stars set to celebrate Welsh theatre’s 50th anniversary

Nation.Cymru Staff

A Welsh theatre is marking its 50th anniversary with a one-night-only fundraising show featuring stars of television and stage alongside some of its best-known performers.

Theatr Clwyd first opened in Flintshire in 1976, inaugurated by Queen Elizabeth II, and has gone on to become Wales’ largest producing theatre.

Over the decades, its stages have hosted legendary actors including Anthony Hopkins, Vanessa Redgrave, Timothy Dalton, and Owen Teale.

Its productions have received praise from across the theatre industry, including its 2014 revival of Under Milk Wood which went on to tour the UK, and its Olivier-Award-winning production of Home, I’m Darling, starring Richard Harrington and Katherine Parkinson.

Now led by Executive Director Liam Evans-Ford and Artistic Director Kate Wasserberg, it is one of only four theatres in the UK to build sets and props, make costumes and paint scenery in-house.

The building, which includes the 570-seat Anthony Hopkins Theatre, 250-seat Emlyn Williams Theatre, Studio 2, the Clwyd Room, and a cinema, recently underwent a £50m redevelopment to modernise the Grade II-listed complex.

Made Right Here: Theatr Clwyd at 50, taking place on 20 September 2026, will mark five decades of the theatre’s cultural and community work.

As a fundraising event, proceeds from ticket sales will go towards Theatr Clwyd’s continued work on and off the stage, with many famous faces appearing throughout the evening.

The cast for the show includes:

Alex Hassell (Rivals, His Dark Materials)

Sian Gibson (Car Share)

Rakie Ayola (Holby City, Black Mirror)

Kimberly Hart-Simpson (Coronation Street, Brassic)

They will join fan favourites Catrin Aaron, Phylip Harries, Christina Modestou, Sara Otunag, Ryan Owen, Vivien Parry, Christian Patterson, Simon Holland Roberts and Dewi Wykes.

Together, they will take to the stage to perform iconic scenes, share moments from behind the curtain and give an exclusive insight into upcoming Theatr Clwyd productions.

Artistic Director, Kate Wasserberg, said: “We’re excited to have some of our favourite actors join us as we celebrate our past and look ahead to the future. Funds raised from this event will play a vital role in our work for the next 50 years to come.”

To complete the Made Right Here experience, Bryn Williams at Theatr Clwyd will serve an exclusive 1970s-inspired afternoon tea before the show, as well as a specially crafted Made Right Here set menu for post-show dining.

A limited number of VIP tickets are available for this event, which include best seats, a souvenir programme, and a drink and post-show canapé reception with the cast.

Made Right Here runs for one night only on 20 September at Theatr Clwyd. For more information, or to book tickets, visit the theatre’s site here or call the Box Office on 01352 344101.

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