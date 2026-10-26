Statement issued as Sir Tom Jones is taken ill on tour

Nation.Cymru staff

Sir Tom Jones has been taken ill on the US leg of his world tour with a statement being issued to fans.

In a message posted on his social media platforms the Welsh legend said he had been taken ill with ‘a bad case of the flu’ and ‘following doctor’s advice’ he has had to reschedule shows in Los Angeles and San Diego.

The post stated:

“I’ve had a great time these last few weeks, completing 20 shows and singing for wonderful audiences across the USA, but unexpectedly I’ve been hit with a bad case of the flu.

“Following doctor’s advice, I unfortunately have to reschedule tonight’s show in Los Angeles and tomorrow’s show in San Diego. I’ve had news that these shows will now be re-scheduled as follows- The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, San Diego on Tuesday November 3rd and The Greek Theatre, Los Angeles on Wednesday November 4th.

I’m truly sorry for any inconvenience caused. I look forward to seeing you all soon”.

All tickets for the original dates will remain valid, however, if customers are unable to attend the re-scheduled dates, they are advised to contact their original point of purchase for a full refund.

Sir Tom Jones last postponed a live concert due to illness on 22 July 2025.

He was forced to pull out of a performance in Bremen, Germany, just hours before he was scheduled to take the stage after contracting an upper respiratory infection.

Prior to that, notable health-related disruptions to his touring schedule included:

July 2022: Postponed a show in Budapest, Hungary, after being diagnosed with viral laryngitis.

July 2018: Cancelled a string of UK and European dates (including shows in London, Chester, and Finland) after being hospitalised with a severe bacterial infection.

September 2017: Postponed an entire US tour just days before it was set to begin to undergo hip replacement surgery.

Despite now being well into his 80s, the singing superstar has received rave reviews on the US leg of his world tour, with his voice being described as ‘better than ever’.

The postponing of shows comes as petition calling for him to be reinstated as a judge on The Voice UK has received thousands of signatures, after he revealed in recent weeks that he had been axed from the next series of the show.

A JustGiving campaign petition is nearing 80,000 signatures and fans continue to sign every day.

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