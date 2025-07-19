Stellar ensemble cast announced for groundbreaking bilingual production of Romeo a Juliet

Theatr Cymru, in association with Shakespeare’s Globe, has announced the ensemble cast for its upcoming bilingual production of William Shakespeare’s Romeo a Juliet, a reimagining of the timeless tragedy bridging cultures and languages in a bold theatrical experience.

This innovative adaptation, directed by Steffan Donnelly, will be performed in both Welsh and English, weaving the original Shakespearean English with J. T. Jones’s acclaimed Welsh translation to reflect the divided worlds of the Montagues and Capulets.

Offering a powerful exploration of Welsh identity, conflict and connection, this exciting production will open at the Sherman Theatre in Cardiff and then tour venues across Wales, before a milestone week as the first Welsh-language performances at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse in London.

Ensemble cast

The cast features a dynamic ensemble of emerging and established Welsh performers.

Alongside Steffan Cennydd’s Romeo, the role of Juliet will now be portrayed by Isabella Colby Browne, stepping into the role with energy and passion.

Owain Gwynn brings sharp wit to the role of Mercutio, while Scott Gutteridge delivers a fierce and commanding Tybalt. The cast also includes Dom James as Benvolio, Llinor ap Gwynedd as Juliet’s Nurse, Eiry Thomas as Friar Lawrence, Imad Eldeen as Paris, Gabin Kongolo as the Prince, and Jonathan Nefydd and Michelle McTernan as Lord and Lady Capulet.

Showcase

Alongside the previously announced Elin Steele (Set and Costume Designer), Dyfan Jones (Composer, Music Director and Sound Designer) and Ceri James (Lighting Designer), the creative team includes Catherine Alexander as Movement Director, Nia Lynn as Voice Director and Ruth Cooper-Brown as Fight Director and IntimacyCoordinator.

Director Steffan Donnelly – who has recently been made an Associate Artist at Shakespeare’s Globe – is thrilled to be working with this incredible cast and creative team. He shared: “I couldn’t be happier with the astonishingly talented cast we’ve put together for Romeo a Juliet.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase some of the best Welsh performers we have right now, from all across the country. Steffan and Isabella are brilliant together, bringing warmth and candour to the star-crossed lovers.

“I’m looking forward to getting into the rehearsal room with the passion, experience and skill this exceptional ensemble will bring to our bilingual take on Romeo a Juliet. ”

Bilingual open captions will be available throughout the Welsh tour, as well as a BSL performance with interpreter Cathryn McShane at Cardiff’s Sherman Theatre on 1 October 2025 and Welsh-language Audio Described performances with Eilir Gwyn at all performances at the Sherman Theatre in Cardiff.

Closed captions will be available at performances in the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse via Theatr Cymru’s language access app, Sibrwd.

Romeo a Juliet will tour from 29 September 2025:

Sherman Theatre, Cardiff

Previews: 29 + 30 September 2025

01 – 03 October 2025

Theatr Brycheiniog, Brecon

07 October 2025

Aberystwyth Arts Centre

09 October 2025

Pontio, Bangor

13 + 14 October 2025

Theatr Clwyd, Mold

16 + 17 October 2025

Ffwrnes, Llanelli

22 + 23 October 2025

Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, London

4 – 8 November 2025

