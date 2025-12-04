Stellar Welsh acts announced for Newport Music Trail

A Newport-grown comedy rap/hip hop band, and a Welsh psychedelic, country, prog-rock group will be headlining Newport Music Trail in 2026.

Goldie Lookin’ Chain and Melin Melyn will be taking to the stage over the weekend of Friday 27 and Saturday 28 March 2026.

In collaboration with FOCUS Wales, the lineup also will also feature an exciting mix of artists including HMS Morris, Afro Cluster, Yaang, Twst, and Mari Mathias, alongside Bad Sam, Bruna Garcia, Charlie, Parcs, Starvz, Xempa, and many more!

The inaugural Newport Music Trail, held earlier this year, was a huge success and took over the city centre for 36 hours with live music, workshops, talks, and tours. Hosted across 25 Newport locations and boasting more than 90 bands, acts, and artists across every genre, trail goers were able to hop between performances and activities festival style – all for free.

Following on from that success, the city centre is set to once again come alive with music this coming March. Venues including the Corn Exchange, Le Pub, The Riverfront, St Woolos Cathedral, The Circle, The Cab, and McCanns will welcome artists and music lovers alike.

Councillor Emma Corten, cabinet member for communications and culture said: “I am delighted to have Newport Music Trail taking place once again and I can’t wait to see the city centre buzzing with live music.

“I would like to thank Focus Wales and everyone involved for putting together a stellar line-up for what I am sure will be another superb event in Newport; this is just the start of the line up, we will be announcing more acts in the new year.”

Applications are now open for local artists to showcase their talent at the Newport Music Trail. To be part of an unforgettable weekend of music – apply here.

For more information on Newport Music Trial, keep an eye out on social media and at www.newport.gov.uk/newportmusictrail