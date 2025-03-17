Step into history: Glamorgan History Walks Festival returns

This summer, history lovers and outdoor enthusiasts have an exciting reason to lace up their walking boots – the award-winning Glamorgan History Walks Festival is back, running from May to September, with over 50 fascinating guided walks just announced.

Tthe ‘Glamorgan History Walks’ Festival is a walking festival like no other—a series of expert-led guided walks that explore the rich history of Glamorgan.

Instead of reading about history, participants will walk where it actually happened, with each route ending at a charming old pub—because history is best enjoyed with a tidy pint.

And best of all, the walks are hosted by renowned historian, author, and broadcaster Graham Loveluck-Edwards.

Award-winning

Last year’s festival was a huge hit, earning a special award from Visit Wales. It turns out that discovering the history behind places you’ve passed a hundred times before—while strolling through stunning landscapes—is a winning formula.

This year’s festival has expanded to meet demand, with a number of new fearures.

Last year, tickets sold out fast, so more dates have been added for the most popular walks. There are also brand-new routes.

Many walks last year were over six miles long, which wasn’t ideal for everyone.

This time, there are 33 routes, including 9 walks under four miles.

Six of these are even wheelchair and pushchair-friendly. So, whether you’re a keen hiker or a casual stroller, there’s a walk for you.

Hidden histories

Glamorgan is packed with hidden history, and these walks reveal incredible sites, including:

18 castles

13 Iron Age hill forts

2 medieval pilgrimage routes

A Roman fort

18 ancient burials

6 Neolithic monuments

11 great houses

15 medieval churches and a cathedral

3 battlefields

Sites of execution, lost settlements, and industrial landmarks

Even the earliest burial ever found in the UK

All walks must be pre-booked online. The festival’s website offers easy search options by date or location. Each walk listing provides details on distance, difficulty level, places visited, and historical topics covered—plus the best places to park.

The festival begins on Saturday 3 May, with a spectacular walk in Llangynwyd, north of Bridgend. This route features:

A church established in the 6th-century

The remains of a Norman castle

A breathtaking Iron Age hill fort

A possible site for the Arthurian Battle of Badon Hill

Ancient burials, standing stones, and legends—including the famous Maid of Cefn Ydfa

Tickets for this and all other walks are on sale now.

For more details and to book tickets, visit www.glamwalks.co.uk.

