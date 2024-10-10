Stereophonics add second Cardiff Principality Stadium show

Stereophonics have announced an extra show at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Friday 11 July 2025.

The band will now play at the Principality Stadium on both Friday 11 July and Saturday 12 July, with tickets going on general sale on Friday 11 October at 9am.

In the band’s biggest ever tour for summer 2025, Stadium Anthems promises to be a journey through the band’s career, with no hit left behind.

Although Kelly Jones has been busy touring and recording with Far From Saints (UK #5) and his acclaimed solo album and tour Inevitable Incredible, (UK #6) this will be Stereophonics first tour in three years.

Starting in Belfast at Belsonic, Stereophonics will play some of the UK and Ireland’s biggest venues including Dublin St. Anne’s Park, Cork Virgin Media Park, London Finsbury Park, Huddersfield John Smith’s Stadium, and Glasgow Bellahouston Park as part of Summer Sessions. The tour culminates with two huge hometown shows at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

Kelly said: “Being on the road again with my best friends, playing all the hits of this bands catalogue, for people in huge outdoor gatherings through the summer of 2025 makes me so excited, we should make a new album…oh wait …we already did that! See ya there for more good times…. TUNE!!! TUNE!!! TUNE!!”

These special summer shows mark a welcome return to the Principality Stadium for the band who have previously headlined there to sell-out crowds in 2001, 2003, 2005 and 2022 (x2 shows).

Commenting on their return to Cardiff, Kelly Jones said; “From seeing the Stones at the stadium in 1987 with my big brothers to then playing it for the fifth time to the Welsh people who have held us in their hearts all these years means the world to me. I’m so proud of the band and the people that got us here.”

Tickets for the tour go on sale from Friday 11 October at 9am via stereophonics.com, ticketmaster.co.uk, gigsandtours.com, myticket.co.uk and for Ireland ticketmaster.ie

This brand-new stadium tour will see the band perform hits from their expansive catalogue including ‘Dakota’, ‘Have A Nice Day’, ‘Maybe Tomorrow’, ‘C’est La Vie’, ‘A Thousand Trees’, along with songs from a new studio album landing 2025.

