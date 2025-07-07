Stereophonics announce December 2025 UK arena tour

Hot off the back of a hugely successful summer run of outdoor and stadium gigs that saw Stereophonics play to over 500,000 fans across the UK and Europe, today the Welsh icons announce a brand new UK Arena Tour for December 2025.

The band have revealed a December tour which includes shows in Nottingham, Newcastle, Sheffield, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool and at London’s The O2.

The announcement comes after the ‘Phonics roused crowds with their dazzling visuals and soaring melodies at their sold-out show in London’s Finsbury Park last Friday.

This week, the band will return to Wales to play two special sold-out homecoming shows at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on 11th & 12th July.

Earlier this month, the band played a critically acclaimed headline set at this year’s Isle of Wight Festival, with Rolling Stone UK dubbing the band’s set as “the highlight of the night” that “upheld every expectation” for 55,000 festivalgoers.

The band recently released their much-anticipated thirteenth studio album, ‘Make ‘em Laugh, Make ‘em Cry, Make ‘em Wait’, which debuted at No.1, marking their ninth official No.1 album.

With three decades of landmark achievements under their belts, and a legacy of nine No.1 albums, Stereophonics have earned their status and respect amongst their fans, peers and artists from across the musical generations, ranging from Bob Dylan to David Bowie to Dua Lipa.

A band spokesperson said: “Stereophonics continue to solidify their place as one of the most enduring and beloved bands in rock.

“Their ability to seamlessly blend rock sensibilities with soaring melodies keeps their sound fresh and relevant, while Kelly Jones’ ever-introspective lyrics continue to resonate with each passing year.

“Stereophonics have never been content to rest on their laurels, and this year’s performances continue to be some of their most dynamic yet.”

Tickets for the band’s December tour go on general sale on Friday 11th July at 09:30am

Stereophonics UK December Live Dates:

December 4 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

December 6 Newcastle Utilita Arena

December 7 Sheffield Utilita Arena

December 9 Aberdeen P&J Live

December 10 Glasgow OVO Hydro

December 12 Manchester Co-Op Live

December 13 Birmingham Utilita Arena

December 16 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

December 18 London – The O2

