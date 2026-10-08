Stereophonics announce new album and stunning money can’t buy prize
Nation.Cymru staff
Stereophonics have announced a new album to celebrate 30 years of the band – and a beautiful one-of-a-kind prize.
‘Tune!’Ultimate Collection 96-26 is out on November 20 and features 30 tracks spanning the band’s entire career.
Available on 3LP 180g black vinyl, limited edition 3LP 180g coloured vinyl, 2CD and digital formats, each physical edition of ‘Tune!’ includes one of five exclusive lyric art prints, randomly inserted at packing, making every copy a unique collector’s item.
To celebrate 30 years of Stereophonics, fans who pre-order ‘Tune!’ through the Official Store in the UK will automatically be entered into an exclusive ‘Golden Ticket’ competition, with 30 prizes available – one very special grand prize plus 29 runner-up prizes.
The grand prize is a one-of-a-kind Stereophonics-branded vinyl jukebox, with the winner announced via a special golden vinyl edition of ‘Tune!’ sent directly to them. The 29 runner-up winners will also receive exclusive prizes created especially to celebrate the band’s 30th anniversary.
Speaking on the forthcoming release of the brand new best of, frontman Kelly Jones says: “I wanted to make an up to date compilation. I wanted all the big songs in one place. If you look us up on streaming – there it is, your introduction to Stereophonics. Easy to find for the die-hard fans of decades. And easy to find for the new fans I have seen in the front row this past few years on the worldwide arena and stadium tours.
“I get blown away when young twenty-somethings and teenagers from all walks of life come up to me on the street, telling me how they discovered the band and what the songs mean to them. I equally get blown away when people tell me they’ve seen the band thirty plus times. This album is for them. Tune after tune!
“This not for marketing. This is not for the charts. This is for music lovers and this is for people to get a glimpse at the catalogue of songs we have worked hard at for decades. I personally discovered a lot of my favourite bands through compilations.
“There’s a lot of music to find. This is just an appetiser. Songwriting is an important thing for people. It offers hope to know that someone else has had that beautiful or fearful or uncertain experience in life and makes people feel less alone. It’s always been about moving forwards and standing the test of time for me as a writer. Being honest and being vulnerable and telling the truth. Big love and thanks to you all – and enjoy the collectors vinyls too, they’re stunning.”
Stereophonics’ enduring success continues to grow, with the band coming off another UK No.1 album in 2025 – their ninth UK No.1 album overall. Across an extraordinary 30-year career, they have sold more than 10 million albums and 10 million singles worldwide, and continue to gain new fans every year, bringing their music to a younger generation and introducing their songs to audiences discovering the band for the first time.
You can pre-order the album HERE
‘TUNE!’ RELEASE FORMATS:
‘Tune!’ – 3LP 180g Black Vinyl
‘Tune!’ – 3LP 180g Marble Coloured Vinyl – D2C Exclusive
‘Tune!’ – 2CD Digipack
‘Tune!’ – Digital
‘TUNE!’ ALBUM TRACKLISTING
Side A
1. Dakota
2. I Wanna Get Lost With You
3. Have A Nice Day
4. Maybe Tomorrow
5. There’s Always Gonna Be Something
Side B
6. C’est La Vie
7. White Lies
8. Fly Like An Eagle
9. The Bartender And The Thief
10. Mr Writer
Side C
11. A Thousand Trees
12. Local Boy In The Photograph
13. Just Looking
14. Graffiti On The Train
15. Indian Summer
Side D
16. Vegas Two Times
17. It Means Nothing
18. Song For The Summer
19. Handbags And Gladrags
20. Geronimo
Side E
21. All In One Night
22. Seems Like You Don’t Know Me
23. Hurry Up And Wait
24. Pick A Part That’s New
25. Step On My Old Size Nines
Side F
26. Superman
27. You’re My Star
28. Do Ya Feel My Love?
29. Traffic
30. Mr And Mrs Smith
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.