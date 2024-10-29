Stereophonics announce who will be supporting them at huge Cardiff shows

Stereophonics have announced the band that will be supporting them on on their biggest ever tour for summer 2025.

Rock band Blossoms will be very special guests joining the band at their shows in Huddersfield, Glasgow, London and Cardiff.

In their first tour in over three years, Stadium Anthems promises to be a journey through the Welsh band’s incredible career, with no hit left behind.

Although Kelly has been busy touring and recording with Far From Saints (UK #5) and his acclaimed solo album and tour Inevitable Incredible, (UK #6) this will be Stereophonics first tour in three years. Starting in Belfast at Belsonic, Stereophonics will play some of the UK’s biggest venues including London Finsbury Park, Huddersfield John Smith’s Stadium, and Glasgow Bellahouston Park as part of Summer Sessions. The tour culminates with two huge hometown shows at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

Kelly said: “Being on the road again with my best friends, playing all the hits of this bands catalogue, for people in huge outdoor gatherings through the summer of 2025 makes me so excited, we should make a new album…oh wait …we already did that! See ya there for more good times….TUNE!!! TUNE!!! TUNE!!”

These special summer shows mark a welcome return to the Principality Stadium for the band who have previously headlined there to sell-out crowds in 2001, 2003, 2005 and 2022 (x 2 shows).

Commenting on their return to Cardiff, Kelly Jones said “From seeing the Stones at the stadium in 1987 with my big brothers to then playing it for the fifth time to the Welsh people who have held us in their hearts all these years means the world to me. I’m so proud of the band and the people that got us here.”

Since forming in Stockport in 2013, Blossoms have had widespread success and acclaim with their 2016 debut Blossoms topping the UK album chart for two consecutive weeks. The album went on to earn the band BRIT Award and Mercury Prize nominations. 2018’s album Cool Like You charted at No 4 whilst their third studio album Foolish Loving Spaces was the band’s second UK No 1. Their fourth studio LP Ribbon Around The Bomb gave the band their third UK No 1 album whilst their latest album Gary also charted at No 1 in the UK album charts.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now via stereophonics.com, ticketmaster.co.uk, gigsandtours.com, myticket.co.uk

This brand-new stadium tour will see the band perform hits from their expansive catalogue including ‘Dakota’, ‘Have A Nice Day’, ‘Maybe Tomorrow’, ‘C’est La Vie’, ‘A Thousand Trees’, along with songs from a new studio album landing 2025.

STEREOPHONICS 2025 LIVE DATES

Saturday 14 June – Huddersfield The John Smith’s Stadium

Saturday 28 June – Glasgow Bellahouston Park smmrsessions.com

Friday 04 July – London Finsbury Park

Friday 11 July – Cardiff Principality Stadium

Saturday 12 July – Cardiff Principality Stadium – SOLD OUT

Stereophonics will also be headlining Isle of Wight Festival on Saturday 21 June 2025. For more information go to Isleofwightfestival.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

