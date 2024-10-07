Stereophonics to play huge show at Principality Stadium next summer

Stereophonics have announced their biggest ever tour praising a journey through the Welsh band’s incredible career with no hit left behind.

Although Kelly has been busy touring and recording with Far From Saints (UK #5) and his acclaimed solo album and tour Inevitable Incredible, (UK #6) Stadium Anthems will be Stereophonics first tour in three years.

Starting in Belfast at Belsonic, Stereophonics will play some of the UK and Ireland’s biggest venues including Dublin St. Anne’s Park, Cork Virgin Media Park, London Finsbury Park, Huddersfield John Smith’s Stadium, and Glasgow Bellahouston Park as part of Summer Sessions.

The tour culminates with a huge hometown return to Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

Kelly said: “Being on the road again with my best friends, playing all the hits of this bands catalogue, for people in huge outdoor gatherings through the summer of 2025 makes me so excited, we should make a new album…oh wait …we already did that! See ya there for more good times….TUNE!!! TUNE!!! TUNE!!”

Tickets for the tour go on general sale Friday 11th October at 9am via stereophonics.com, ticketmaster.co.uk, gigsandtours.com, myticket.co.uk and for Ireland ticketmaster.ie.

This brand-new stadium tour will see the band perform hits from their expansive catalogue including ‘Dakota’, ‘Have A Nice Day’, ‘Maybe Tomorrow’, ‘C’est La Vie’, ‘A Thousand Trees’, along with songs from a new studio album landing 2025 – watch this space for news to come.

Stereophonics have developed an enduring success and deep seated bond with their audience that is like few others.

Their achievements include 8x UK #1 albums, 12x UK top 10 albums, 11x UK top 10 singles, including the UK #1 single ‘Dakota’.

The group have sold over 10 million albums, 1.5 billion global streams and 5x BRIT award nominations, with 1x BRIT award win.

Their hits collection, ‘Decade In The Sun,’ sold over 1.7 million copies in the UK alone and is certified 5x Platinum, while in 2022, on their last UK arena tour and Cardiff Stadium headline shows, they sold over 250,000 tickets.

Special guests for the tour will be announced in due course.

STEREOPHONICS 2025 LIVE DATES

Thursday 05 June Belfast Belsonic

Friday 06 June Dublin St. Anne’s Park

Saturday 07 June Cork Virgin Media Park

Saturday 14 June Huddersfield The John Smith’s Stadium

Saturday 28 June Glasgow Bellahouston Park smmrsessions.com

Friday 04 July London Finsbury Park

Saturday 12 July Cardiff Principality Stadium

