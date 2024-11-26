Stereophonics’ drummer rushed to hospital

Stereophonics’ drummer Jamie Morrison has been rushed to hospital ahead of a gig he was due to play at the Rescue Rooms venue in Nottingham.

Morrison who drums for a number of bands was touring with 86TVs who have now cancelled the remainder of their UK tour after the drummer needed urgent medical attention.

The band were nearing the end of their 2024 tour, with dates remaining in Manchester, Bristol, London, Cambridge and Leeds scheduled up until December 1.

However, they took to social media to announce to fans that the tour had ended early.

Taking to Facebook earlier today they posted a message which read: “We had quite a dramatic day yesterday when, minutes before doors opened in Nottingham, Jamie was rushed into hospital. He is still in there and has been strongly advised by doctors to not attempt to do the shows this week.

“We are all heartbroken about this – the shows on this run really have been our best ever – but obviously health comes first. Please send your love and get wells to one of the best to ever do it.”

They added: “Huge apologies to anyone who has made plans for these shows, especially with long distance travel. We know there are a number of you that have had plans around this for a long time and were planning on sending off this record with us this week.”

Morrison has been playing with 86TVs, who comprise of The Maccabees’ members Hugo and Felix White and their brother Will.

There is no word yet on the drummer’s condition or what caused him to fall ill.

