Still at Large: Comedy great to visit Wales on UK-wide tour

Lenny Henry is set to return to the stage for his first comedy tour in over 15 years, with a highly-anticipated Cardiff date.

Lenny Henry’s first live UK tour since 2010 – Still At Large will visits Cardiff, New Theatre on 13 October 2026

Unlike a traditional stand-up tour, Still At Large is said to be a multi-layered performance, with Henry revisiting the moments that shaped him—from his early days in comedy to his evolution as an actor and writer—while also reflecting on the ideas and challenges that drive him today.

He shared: “I’m this Lenny now – I’m not 16 anymore… I’ve shed 15 skins since then!”

Sir Lenworth George Henry is a British-Jamaican comedian, actor, presenter and writer.

He gained success as a stand-up comedian and impressionist in the late 1970s and early 1980s, becoming a regular cast member of the children’s entertainment show Tiswas and the sketch comedy show Three of a Kind.

In 1984, he began The Lenny Henry Show, which ran until 2005 and varied between sketch show and sitcom during its run.

He was the most prominent black British comedian of the late 1970s and 1980s, and much of his material served to celebrate and parody his African-Caribbean roots.

In 1985, he co-founded the charity Comic Relief with the comedy screenwriter Richard Curtis.

The promoters write: “For over five decades, Lenny Henry has been telling stories—on stage, on screen and through a host of characters etched into our collective memory.

“Part stand-up, part storytelling, and part conversation with himself (and with you), this new live show sees Lenny return to the experiences that shaped him while also exploring the ideas, challenges, and creative sparks driving him today.”

“From the unforgettable days of The Lenny Henry Show and Chef! to acclaimed dramatic performances in Othello and, more recently, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Lenny traces the roles, characters, and moments that have defined his remarkable career—and shares what continues to inspire him now as he reflects on a life lived out loud.

“Expect big laughs, heart, and a celebration of the many versions of Lenny: the actor, the impressionist, the comedian, the fundraiser, and the Stand-Up Anecdotalist.”

Still at Large comes to Cardiff’s New Theatre on Tuesday 13 October 2026. Book tickets via Fane.